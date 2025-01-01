Compare our range of Talkmobile contract phone deals
Why choose Talkmobile?
Competitively priced, flexible and available with no credit checks for its SIM only plans, there are a lot of reasons to recommend Talkmobile deals.
Talkmobile contract plans are straightforward and operate on Vodafone’s network, which means steady coverage to 99.9% of the UK population. Plus, every plan includes unlimited calls and texts and unrestricted tethering in the UK.
Best of all, Talkmobile constantly reviews its prices against the market to keep them among the cheapest deals you’ll find. Talkmobile also made the decision not have any brick-and-mortar stores in order to pass those savings onto customers.
Talkmobile perks and benefits:
- Unrestricted tethering in the UK
- 99.9% UK coverage
- Unlimited UK calls and texts
- Easy-to-manage spend caps
- Keep your phone number
- No credit checks required for SIM only plans
- 30-day rolling contract terms on SIM only plans
Our best Talkmobile phone deals and contracts
Although Talkmobile doesn’t stock the latest handsets, it still has a range of excellent options available. And, because they tend to stock slightly older models, you’ll be able to grab a bargain. Here are some of the handsets you can get on contract with Talkmobile:
What are the best handsets to get on Talkmobile?
Talkmobile tends to offer slightly older or less high-end handsets to keep the costs down for its mobile phone deals. Therefore, the best handsets available on Talkmobile at the moment include the iPhone SE, the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the iPhone 12.
Everything you need to know about Talkmobile
Talkmobile is a fantastic mobile phone network that’s famous for its cheap deals and excellent customer service. Wondering if it’s the right network for you? Here’s all you need to know about Talkmobile:
Coverage
Talkmobile uses the Vodafone network, which delivers 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK and has 5G available in a growing number of UK locations.
Speed
Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s network, which has an average connection speed of 21.2Mbps.
This is according to Opensignal data from September 2022.
Roaming
Talkmobile customers who signed up or upgraded their contract before 14 March 2023 can use their calls, texts and data in the EU for no extra cost. However, those who signed up or upgraded after this date will need to pay for a Euro Holiday Booster to use their phone allowance in the EU.
Customer service
Talkmobile’s customer service is available from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. To get in touch, call 5888 on your Talkmobile phone or 0333 304 8064 on any other phone.
Tariffs
Talkmobile offers a range of keenly-priced mobile phone and SIM only deals. At the time of writing, you can get a new handset deal from just £14.95 a month. That’ll get you a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A13 and a monthly allowance of 15GB.
Moving to Talkmobile and want to keep your phone number from another network?
If you’re moving to Talkmobile from another network, you’ll be able to port your number across to your new SIM in a few simple steps. First, text PAC to 65075 from your existing number and your old network will text back with your PAC code. Then, after you’ve signed up for your new Talkmobile deal, give your PAC code to Talkmobile and so it can transfer your number for you.
If you need more help, read our guide on switching mobile phone providers.
Compare Talkmobile SIM only deals
Compare our extensive range of Talkmobile SIM only deals
FAQs
How do I cancel my Talkmobile phone contract?
If you’ve reached the end of your mobile phone contract with Talkmobile and you want to leave or you have any other reason for cancelling, call Talkmobile on 5888 from your Talkmobile phone.
When can I upgrade my Talkmobile phone?
You’ll be able to upgrade your Talkmobile phone once you’re nearing the end of your contract. You’ll be able to find out your contract end date by checking your paperwork, logging into the My Talkmobile app or calling customer services from your Talkmobile phone on 5888.
How do I unlock a Talkmobile phone?
According to Talkmobile, all Talkmobile phones are already unlocked. However, if you’re having any difficulties unlocking your device, check out our guide on unlocking your mobile phone.