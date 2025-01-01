Compare our range of Talkmobile contract phone deals

What are the best handsets to get on Talkmobile?

Talkmobile tends to offer slightly older or less high-end handsets to keep the costs down for its mobile phone deals. Therefore, the best handsets available on Talkmobile at the moment include the iPhone SE, the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the iPhone 12.

Everything you need to know about Talkmobile

Talkmobile is a fantastic mobile phone network that’s famous for its cheap deals and excellent customer service. Wondering if it’s the right network for you? Here’s all you need to know about Talkmobile:

Coverage

Talkmobile uses the Vodafone network, which delivers 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK and has 5G available in a growing number of UK locations.

Speed

Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s network, which has an average connection speed of 21.2Mbps.

This is according to Opensignal data from September 2022.

Roaming

Talkmobile customers who signed up or upgraded their contract before 14 March 2023 can use their calls, texts and data in the EU for no extra cost. However, those who signed up or upgraded after this date will need to pay for a Euro Holiday Booster to use their phone allowance in the EU.

Customer service

Talkmobile’s customer service is available from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. To get in touch, call 5888 on your Talkmobile phone or 0333 304 8064 on any other phone.

Tariffs

Talkmobile offers a range of keenly-priced mobile phone and SIM only deals. At the time of writing, you can get a new handset deal from just £14.95 a month. That’ll get you a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A13 and a monthly allowance of 15GB.

Moving to Talkmobile and want to keep your phone number from another network?

If you’re moving to Talkmobile from another network, you’ll be able to port your number across to your new SIM in a few simple steps. First, text PAC to 65075 from your existing number and your old network will text back with your PAC code. Then, after you’ve signed up for your new Talkmobile deal, give your PAC code to Talkmobile and so it can transfer your number for you.

If you need more help, read our guide on switching mobile phone providers.