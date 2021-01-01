Compare Virgin Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

Virgin Mobile's mobile phone service is based on EE's network, which offers 4G to 99% of the population.

Speed

Virgin Mobile's mobile phone service is based on EE's network, which offers an average connection speed of 29.02Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

Virgin Mobile customers can use their inclusive, texts, minutes and data for no extra charge in 43 locations with its Roam Like Home scheme.

Customer Service

Virgin Mobile was voted best network for customer service at the Uswitch Mobile Awards 2016.

Customers can call 789 from their handset for assistance or 034 5600 0789 from a landline. Calls to 789 are free or 10p per call if you need to speak to a team member.

Lines are open 8am-10pm, seven days a week.

Tariffs

Virgin Mobile offers SIM-only for customers who just want to pay for a monthly allowance of texts, calls and data and Freestyle pay-monthly phone contracts, which include allowances and a handset.

The network's SIM-only plans operate a 30-day rolling contract basis, so you're free to cancel with a month's notice.

The plans also allow you to upgrade or downgrade your allowances on a monthly basis. So if you find you're paying for data you don't need, you can switch to a lower allowance to save money.

You can also roll over unused data from month to month, so it doesn't go to waste.

Virgin Mobile's Freestyle phone contracts offer the same flexibility as its SIM-only deals, with the option to downgrade or upgrade to a lower priced tariff on a monthly basis, and feature the same roll-over data scheme too.

Like O2 Refresh, Tesco Anytime Upgrade and Sky Mobile Swap, Virgin Mobile contracts include an early upgrade option on your handset. This means that if a new smartphone appears that catches your eye, you don't have to wait until your contract ends to get it.

History

Virgin Mobile was launched in 1999 as an extension of Richard Branson’s world famous brand. Within a year of its launch it boasted 500,000 customers and by 2001 had one million, making it the UK mobile communications company to hit this landmark within the shortest time.

As well as the UK, the company operates in India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United States and France.