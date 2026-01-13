Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.