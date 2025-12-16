Sell your Samsung for cash

Selling your Samsung device with Uswitch is an easy, convenient, and fast process that can lead to you receiving cash in a matter of days by following these steps:

Begin by selecting your Samsung model from our full list — from budget-friendly Galaxy A-series phones to premium flagship models like the Galaxy S, Z Flip and Z Fold ranges. Once you’ve chosen your device, select your storage size so we can give you the most accurate valuation based on your phone’s capacity. Next, choose your network status. Let us know if your Samsung phone is Unlocked or on a network such as EE, O2, Vodafone or Three. This helps ensure your quote reflects how easily the handset can be reused. Finally, choose its condition (Excellent, Good, Moderate or Faulty), and you’ll receive your valuation instantly.

We make the process transparent so you always know precisely what your Samsung phone is worth.

Why sell your Samsung with Uswitch?

When searching for the best way to trade in a Samsung phone, Uswitch stands out thanks to our reliable partner, Reboxed, which has a hassle-free process and strong customer satisfaction.

Reboxed offers fair valuations based on real-time market prices, enabling you to maximise your device's value without the stress of selling it privately. We offer free tracked postage, fast device checks and quick payments — so you can upgrade or cash out without delays.

Uswitch has consistently strong Trustpilot rating, which reflects the experience customers have with us across all of our products: quick turnaround times, smooth journeys and clear communication at every stage. Whether you’re selling a nearly new Samsung flagship or an older Galaxy model, we ensure the entire experience is easy, secure, and worthwhile.