Sell your Samsung for cash

If you're looking for the best place to sell your Samsung phone or trade it in for cash, Uswitch makes the process fast, secure and straightforward. Whether you're upgrading to a new Galaxy handset or clearing out old tech, we help you get an instant quote, send your device for free and get paid within days.
With competitive prices, trusted recycling partners and a simple, step-by-step process, trading in your Samsung phone has never been easier.
How to sell or trade in your Samsung
Selling your Samsung device with Uswitch is an easy, convenient, and fast process that can lead to you receiving cash in a matter of days by following these steps:
- Begin by selecting your Samsung model from our full list — from budget-friendly Galaxy A-series phones to premium flagship models like the Galaxy S, Z Flip and Z Fold ranges.
- Once you’ve chosen your device, select your storage size so we can give you the most accurate valuation based on your phone’s capacity.
- Next, choose your network status. Let us know if your Samsung phone is Unlocked or on a network such as EE, O2, Vodafone or Three. This helps ensure your quote reflects how easily the handset can be reused. Finally, choose its condition (Excellent, Good, Moderate or Faulty), and you’ll receive your valuation instantly.
We make the process transparent so you always know precisely what your Samsung phone is worth.
Why sell your Samsung with Uswitch?
When searching for the best way to trade in a Samsung phone, Uswitch stands out thanks to our reliable partner, Reboxed, which has a hassle-free process and strong customer satisfaction.
Reboxed offers fair valuations based on real-time market prices, enabling you to maximise your device's value without the stress of selling it privately. We offer free tracked postage, fast device checks and quick payments — so you can upgrade or cash out without delays.
Uswitch has consistently strong Trustpilot rating, which reflects the experience customers have with us across all of our products: quick turnaround times, smooth journeys and clear communication at every stage. Whether you’re selling a nearly new Samsung flagship or an older Galaxy model, we ensure the entire experience is easy, secure, and worthwhile.
Which Samsung models can I sell?
Uswitch accepts a wide range of Samsung devices, making it easy to sell everything from older models to the newest flagship releases.
If it’s a Samsung smartphone, there’s a very strong chance you can sell it through Uswitch and get a competitive quote within seconds. This includes:
Samsung Galaxy S series
Samsung Galaxy A series
Samsung Galaxy Note series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip & Z Fold foldable phones
Samsung Galaxy FE models
How to prepare your Samsung phone before selling
Preparing your Samsung device properly helps protect your personal information and ensures your phone is ready to be processed quickly.
- Back up your data
Before wiping your device, back up your photos, contacts and essential files. Samsung phones make this easy through Samsung Cloud, Google Drive, or Samsung Smart Switch, which allows you to transfer your data directly to another device or a computer. Taking a full backup ensures you won’t lose anything important and makes switching to a new phone much smoother.
- Remove your accounts
It’s essential to remove your Google account and Samsung account before sending in your device. This prevents Factory Reset Protection (FRP) from activating, which can stop the phone from being accessed by anyone else. Head to the Settings menu and sign out of both accounts to ensure your phone can be processed quickly and securely.
- Perform a factory reset
Once your data is backed up and your accounts are removed, you can reset your device. This wipes all personal information and returns the phone to its original settings. Go to: Settings → General Management → Reset → Factory Data Reset. Resetting your device ensures your data stays private and the phone is ready for its next owner.
- Package your Samsung safely & send it
Package your phone securely using bubble wrap or padding and place it in a sturdy box. We provide a free prepaid shipping label, and if you don’t have suitable packaging, we can send you a box at no extra cost. Once your phone is posted, our partner will inspect it to confirm the details and process your payment quickly.
FAQs
Do I need to send my Samsung with accessories?
No, we only need the phone itself. You can keep the charger, cable and box.
Can I sell a broken or cracked Samsung phone?
Yes. Whether it’s cracked, faulty or not working properly, you can still sell it. Just select the appropriate condition when getting your quote.
Can I trade in a network-locked Samsung?
Yes, locked devices are still accepted, although valuations may vary.
How fast will I get paid?
Payments are typically released within a few working days once your device has been inspected and approved.
What happens after I send my Samsung?
Your device is checked to confirm its model, storage and condition. Once confirmed, your payment is processed immediately.
What if the condition of my phone doesn’t match what I selected?
We’ll send you an updated quote. You can accept it or reject it — and if you reject it, we’ll return your Samsung for free.
