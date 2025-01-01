Jason is a dedicated mortgage advisor with over two years of experience working at Mojo Mortgages, having previously held positions at L&C Mortgages and Connells Group.

Having experienced first-hand the difficulties of setting up a buy-to-let mortgage, Jason decided to become a broker to support others in similar situations. He went on to complete his CF1 and CF6 qualifications in protection and mortgage advice, and it’s now his mission to make applying for a mortgage as straightforward as it should be!

Armed with in-depth industry knowledge and a commitment to delivering a tailored, transparent service, Jason supports customers at all stages of their buying journeys. So, whether you’re buying your first home, moving to a new one, or looking to remortgage, Jason can guide you every step of the way.

Helping you approach mortgages with clarity and confidence

Jason enjoys helping to demystify the mortgage landscape, so you’ll find accessible insights on all-things mortgages by reading his guides.

He’s dedicated to breaking down complicated topics like interest rates, deposits, and lender requirements to help customers make more informed choices about their finances.

Jason’s home buying journey

Jason first stepped onto the property ladder on the shared ownership scheme, allowing him to buy a share of a property to begin with. He’s moved home a few times since then so he has plenty of personal experience of the home buying process. He and his family are now settled in their long-term home - a doer upper with plenty of potential. So, when he’s not advising customers on their mortgage, he’s likely busying himself with a spot of DIY.

Jason also has property investment experience, giving him a unique perspective on the world of buy-to-let mortgages.