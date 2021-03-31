Why are you looking for a mortgage?
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £784.90 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £231,343.32 which includes interest of £70,344.32. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £597.22 at 0.92% (fixed), then 273 months of £789.03 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,529.13 which includes interest of £71,530.13. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 70 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £597.22 at 0.92% (fixed), then 273 months of £789.03 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,529.13 which includes interest of £71,530.13. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 70 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 36 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 264 months of £782.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £229,183.56 which includes interest of £68,184.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 36 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 264 months of £782.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £229,183.56 which includes interest of £68,184.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 24 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.36 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £233,782.20 which includes interest of £72,783.20. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 24 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.36 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £233,782.20 which includes interest of £72,783.20. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 2.6%. Repayments: 63 months of £600.10 at 0.96% (fixed), then 237 months of £760.32 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £219,501.14 which includes interest of £58,002.14. Booking Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Existing customers only.
Existing customer type: current account
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Additional criteria may apply.
The shared ownership scheme is designed to help people who can’t afford the mortgage on an entire home.
Housing associations allow you to buy a share of between 25% and 75%, and then pay rent on the remaining share. Later on you can increase your share of the home.
Shared ownership mortgages often also allow for lower deposits. Mortgages often expect a deposit of 10-20%, shared ownership mortgages often require only 5% of the properties value.
The shared ownership scheme isn’t open to everyone. You need to be a first time buyer, someone who used to own a home but can’t afford one anymore, or someone with an existing shared ownership home looking to move.
There are also salary restrictions on how much you can earn. It is open to people with a salary lower than £80,000 per year, or £90,000 per year in London.
