Compare Shared Ownership mortgages

Why are you looking for a mortgage?

You have a 57% loan-to-value (LTV). We found 334 results for you
HSBC 2 year fixed

Initial rate
0.89% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.1% overall cost
Monthly cost
£595.06 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £784.90 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £231,343.32 which includes interest of £70,344.32. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Additional criteria may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Barclays 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.92% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£597.22 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £597.22 at 0.92% (fixed), then 273 months of £789.03 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,529.13 which includes interest of £71,530.13. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Barclays 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.92% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£597.22 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £597.22 at 0.92% (fixed), then 273 months of £789.03 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,529.13 which includes interest of £71,530.13. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Nationwide 3 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.94% for 3 years
Fees
£999
APRC
3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£598.66 for 36 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 36 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 264 months of £782.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £229,183.56 which includes interest of £68,184.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Nationwide 3 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.94% for 3 years
Fees
£999
APRC
3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£598.66 for 36 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 36 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 264 months of £782.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £229,183.56 which includes interest of £68,184.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.94% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£598.66 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 24 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.36 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £233,782.20 which includes interest of £72,783.20. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.94% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£598.66 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 24 months of £598.66 at 0.94% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.36 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £233,782.20 which includes interest of £72,783.20. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

HSBC 5 year fixed for people with an existing current account

Initial rate
0.96% until 30 Nov 2026
Fees
£1499
APRC
2.6% overall cost
Monthly cost
£600.10 for 63 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 2.6%. Repayments: 63 months of £600.10 at 0.96% (fixed), then 237 months of £760.32 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £219,501.14 which includes interest of £58,002.14. Booking Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

What is a shared ownership mortgage?

The shared ownership scheme is designed to help people who can’t afford the mortgage on an entire home.

Housing associations allow you to buy a share of between 25% and 75%, and then pay rent on the remaining share. Later on you can increase your share of the home.

Shared ownership mortgages often also allow for lower deposits. Mortgages often expect a deposit of 10-20%, shared ownership mortgages often require only 5% of the properties value.

Do I qualify?

The shared ownership scheme isn’t open to everyone. You need to be a first time buyer, someone who used to own a home but can’t afford one anymore, or someone with an existing shared ownership home looking to move.

There are also salary restrictions on how much you can earn. It is open to people with a salary lower than £80,000 per year, or £90,000 per year in London.

