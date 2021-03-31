What is a shared ownership mortgage?

The shared ownership scheme is designed to help people who can’t afford the mortgage on an entire home.

Housing associations allow you to buy a share of between 25% and 75%, and then pay rent on the remaining share. Later on you can increase your share of the home.

Shared ownership mortgages often also allow for lower deposits. Mortgages often expect a deposit of 10-20%, shared ownership mortgages often require only 5% of the properties value.

Do I qualify?

The shared ownership scheme isn’t open to everyone. You need to be a first time buyer, someone who used to own a home but can’t afford one anymore, or someone with an existing shared ownership home looking to move.

There are also salary restrictions on how much you can earn. It is open to people with a salary lower than £80,000 per year, or £90,000 per year in London.