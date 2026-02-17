Your cookie preferences

Uswitch

Matty Hall

Senior Content Marketing Executive

Matty joined Uswitch in 2023, and has since created content and consumer-focused PR campaigns across a range of insurance products including car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.

He graduated from the University of Westminster in 2019 with a degree in Journalism, and began his career working as a business journalist covering the global energy industry for a portfolio of websites and digital magazines.

BA Journalism at the University of Westminster

Matty's top tip for insurance

"The biggest mistake I see travelers make is buying insurance the day before they fly. You should buy your policy the second you book your flights or hotel. If you wait until the last minute and your airline goes bust or you fall ill a week before the trip, you aren't covered. Buy early - it costs the same, but protects you for longer."

