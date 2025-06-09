Avoiding driving distractions

What are the different types of driving distractions?
Distractions are anything that impact your ability to focus.
Driving is a mentally complex task, so distractions should be avoided. Here are some of the main distractions that could impair your concentration:
Visual
Anything which takes your eyes off the road, even for a second, can be a distraction. This might be checking a navigation system or getting distracted by roadside billboards.
Manual
Taking your hands off the wheel, like texting, eating, or adjusting the radio.
Cognitive
Thinking about something other than driving, like daydreaming, worrying, or having a conversation.
What are the biggest distractions when driving?
There are so many things that can distract us when we drive. We'll go through some of the most common driving distractions.
Mobile phones
More than one-in-five drivers (23%) in the UK cite illegal phone use as their biggest motoring concern, based on RAC survey data of 2,937 drivers in 2023.
Mobile phones are one of the biggest distractions, and many drivers are guilty of sending a quick text or taking a call when behind the wheel. But this is dangerous and illegal as it can greatly impair your ability to focus on the road ahead.
If you're caught using a mobile phone when driving, you could get a £200 fine and 6 points on your licence. You’ll also lose your licence if you passed your driving test in the last 2 years.
The law still applies to you if you’re:
- stopped at traffic lights
- queuing in traffic
- supervising a learner driver
- driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving
- holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode
The only exceptions are when:
- you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop
- you’re safely parked
- you’re making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving, for example at a drive-through restaurant
- you’re using the device to park your vehicle remotely
It's legal to use a hands-free phone while driving in the UK, provided you do not hold the phone while doing so. This means you can use a Bluetooth headset, voice commands, or a car-integrated phone system, as long as you don't touch the phone itself during use.
Hands-free access means using, for example:
- a Bluetooth headset
- voice command
- a dashboard holder or mat
- a windscreen mount
- a built-in sat nav
It's crucial that the device doesn't block your view of the road and traffic ahead, as this could be extremely dangerous.
You need to stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. the police have powers to stop you if they think you're not in control because of distractions. You could be prosecuted if this is the case.
Eating and drinking
Eating and drinking when driving is another major distraction and can pose risks. For example:
Greasy hands or one-handed driving can mean you have less control of the wheel and gear stick.
You might even spill a hot drink on your lap which could make you lose control of your vehicle.
In-vehicle infotainment systems
With the rapid development of technology in our cars, many vehicles now include inbuilt infotainment systems. This might be for navigation, phone calls, music, and other additions.
While this can enrich the driving experience, these systems can also be major causes of distraction:
- Touchscreens require drivers to take their hands off the wheel, potentially affecting control of the vehicle.
- Bright screens can compromise vision when driving at night.
- System lag can cause longer interaction times, taking your eyes off the road.
- Mental focus can be compromised when engaging with an infotainment system. Even voice commands can distract drivers from the road. Programming directions into a GPS system while driving can take a driver's attention from the road, increasing the risk of collision.
Always familiarise yourself with the system before setting off to minimise distractions. You should also avoid manual processes like typing in addresses or song titles when driving.
Personal grooming
Applying makeup, brushing hair, or other grooming activities can take your eyes off the road.
Engaging in any of these activities counts as careless driving, and could land you a police fine or prosecution.
What are some tips to avoid driving distractions?
Here are a few tips that can limit distractions while driving:
- Plan ahead: Knowing your route in advance is a good way to avoid distractions while you drive. Set up your navigation system before you set off. This way you can check for any road closures, or any other problems that might affect your journey.
- Turn off your phone: If you're someone who gets easily distracted by phone notifications, it might be worth turning it off or putting it on silent. If your car has a hands-free feature, you might want to disable it whilst you drive. Apps like Drivemode, OnMyWay and Safedrive can disable notifications to prioritise less distracted driving.
- Bring a passenger: If possible, bringing someone else with you can help when managing distractions. Having someone who's in charge of directions can make sure you're fully concentrated on the road. Other passengers can also cause distractions though, so make sure they aren't impacting your focus.
- Have regular stops: If you're going on a long journey, make sure you plan regular stops on the way. Getting fatigued at the wheel is extremely dangerous, so it's important you take breaks. This will make sure you stay alert and concentrated on the road.
- Adjust vehicle controls before driving: Program your navigation system, set your desired temperature, and adjust other controls before starting your journey.
What are the consequences of distracted driving?
Distracted driving is extremely dangerous and can affect both you as the driver and other road users. We've already mentioned that you can be fined or receive points on your license, but what other consequences are there?
- Increased risk of accidents: Slower reaction times and impaired judgement means a greater likelihood of being in a collision.
- Serious injuries or fatalities: Distracted driving can lead to injury or even fatalities for those involved in an accident.
- Legal consequences: If you're found to be distracted while driving you may face legal penalties, including fines, licence suspension, and even jail time.