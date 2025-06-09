Avoiding driving distractions

What are the biggest distractions when driving?

There are so many things that can distract us when we drive. We'll go through some of the most common driving distractions.

Mobile phones

More than one-in-five drivers (23%) in the UK cite illegal phone use as their biggest motoring concern, based on RAC survey data of 2,937 drivers in 2023.

Mobile phones are one of the biggest distractions, and many drivers are guilty of sending a quick text or taking a call when behind the wheel. But this is dangerous and illegal as it can greatly impair your ability to focus on the road ahead.

If you're caught using a mobile phone when driving, you could get a £200 fine and 6 points on your licence. You’ll also lose your licence if you passed your driving test in the last 2 years.

The law still applies to you if you’re:

stopped at traffic lights

queuing in traffic

supervising a learner driver

driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving

holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode

The only exceptions are when:

you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

you’re safely parked

you’re making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving, for example at a drive-through restaurant

you’re using the device to park your vehicle remotely

It's legal to use a hands-free phone while driving in the UK, provided you do not hold the phone while doing so. This means you can use a Bluetooth headset, voice commands, or a car-integrated phone system, as long as you don't touch the phone itself during use.

Hands-free access means using, for example:

a Bluetooth headset

voice command

a dashboard holder or mat

a windscreen mount

a built-in sat nav

It's crucial that the device doesn't block your view of the road and traffic ahead, as this could be extremely dangerous.

You need to stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. the police have powers to stop you if they think you're not in control because of distractions. You could be prosecuted if this is the case.

Eating and drinking

Eating and drinking when driving is another major distraction and can pose risks. For example:

Greasy hands or one-handed driving can mean you have less control of the wheel and gear stick.

You might even spill a hot drink on your lap which could make you lose control of your vehicle.

In-vehicle infotainment systems

With the rapid development of technology in our cars, many vehicles now include inbuilt infotainment systems. This might be for navigation, phone calls, music, and other additions.

While this can enrich the driving experience, these systems can also be major causes of distraction:

Touchscreens require drivers to take their hands off the wheel, potentially affecting control of the vehicle.

Bright screens can compromise vision when driving at night.

System lag can cause longer interaction times, taking your eyes off the road.

Mental focus can be compromised when engaging with an infotainment system. Even voice commands can distract drivers from the road. Programming directions into a GPS system while driving can take a driver's attention from the road, increasing the risk of collision.

Always familiarise yourself with the system before setting off to minimise distractions. You should also avoid manual processes like typing in addresses or song titles when driving.

Personal grooming

Applying makeup, brushing hair, or other grooming activities can take your eyes off the road.

Engaging in any of these activities counts as careless driving, and could land you a police fine or prosecution.