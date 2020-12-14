Leoni Moninska is a Senior Content Marketing Executive for Car Insurance.
Fancy getting paid to watch TV? We're giving one lucky Top Gear fan the chance. To enter, just fill in the form below.Learn more
Which countries are most likely to place importance on top speed when buying a new car, instead of other specifications like reliability or aesthetic? Uswitch found out in their latest study.Learn more
With car influencers rising in popularity on TikTok, the experts at Uswitch sought to investigate which “carfluencers” are earning the most per post on the app.Learn more
We know not to drink and drive or use a mobile at the wheel, but did you know you can face legal action for not showing ID? Find out what else you may not know.Learn more
Hiring a car in Europe lets you see the sights throughout the country, but which capital city has the cheapest average price per day? Uswitch investigated.Learn more
The rules around driving in the EU have changed for UK residents. Find out what you need to know with our handy guide – including whether your insurance is validLearn more
Car insurance experts at Uswitch have put together a checklist on what to do if you’re involved in an accident and essential car safety tips to help drivers stay safe on the road.Learn more
The UK is home to a number of historic and beautiful landmarks. If you want to get behind the wheel and see some of the country’s best sights without having to trek on foot, Uswitch’s Top 10 UK landmarks might just be the list for you!Learn more
With artists keen to brag about their favourite motors and flash cars in their music, Uswitch were eager to find out just which famous car brands feature the most in song lyrics, and which artists mention car brands the most.Learn more
The driving laws around herbal remedies such as Rescue Remedy, CBD oils, gummies and capsules, and how to stay safe on the road when taking them.Learn more
Where in the world can you travel the furthest for your money in an EV compared to a petrol car?Learn more
Uswitch answers the most-googled driving law questions and explains how to stay safe on the road.Learn more
Heading out on a staycation, road trip or even moving home? Find out how to safely secure your luggage and bikes to ensure your car insurance covers you in an accidentLearn more
One in nine revealed to be more enraged than when they were cheated onLearn more
With different cars featuring heavily in video games over the years, Uswitch sought to find out which cars feature most often in the gaming world, as well as popular brands and colours.Learn more
With car crashes, explosions and overturns all featuring regularly in our favourite pulse-racing blockbusters, Uswitch were keen to estimate just how much these scenes might cost in car damage.Learn more
Top tips for travelling in a car with children this summer, including the laws associated with car seats.Learn more
Beaches in the UK which allow all-year, all-day access for you and your dog.Learn more
Uswitch have found out how your credit score could potentially impact your ability to opt for a car finance loan - and vice versa. Personal finance expert James Andrews offers advice.Learn more
It can be hard to avoid the symptoms of hay fever in summer, but there’s no reason you should suffer while driving. Here’s how to hay fever proof your car.Learn more
We’ve delved into DVLA data to find out which are the vehicles that have seen their numbers drop the most in the last 25 years.Learn more
Here are our top tips for travelling with pets in the car - from insurance to emergency poo bags. Keep you and your pet safe on your journey, short or long.Learn more
Car Videos on TikTok have racked up billions of views, but which makes and models are the most popular?Learn more
By 2030, all new petrol or diesel cars will be obsolete in a bid to save our planet. But just how much do our cars impact the environment? Uswitch investigated.Learn more
Moving house is stressful enough without the added issue of getting a fine in the process. Make sure you are abiding by the law when moving big furniture.Learn more
Tree sap, bird poo and blossom can cause irreversible damage to your car’s paintwork if left. Here's how to remove these common causes of paintwork damage.Learn more
Uswitch’s research reveals that just 17% of drivers know that the Highway Code states that headlights must be used when visibility is reduced to less than 100m.Learn more
With initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint being launched, we found that 1 in 4 would be willing to give up their car in exchange for free public transport.Learn more
The right flood insurance policy can cover the cost of replacing items, making repairs and even rebuilding your home. Find your home insurance policy for flood risk areas here.Learn more