  • Leoni Moninska
Leoni Moninska Author image

Leoni Moninska

Car Insurance Senior Content Marketing Executive

About the Author

Leoni Moninska is a Senior Content Marketing Executive for Car Insurance.

Articles written by Leoni

Image source: Shutterstock

Get paid to watch 30 seasons of Top Gear

Fancy getting paid to watch TV? We're giving one lucky Top Gear fan the chance. To enter, just fill in the form below.

Fast car

The top 10 countries with the fastest best-selling cars

Which countries are most likely to place importance on top speed when buying a new car, instead of other specifications like reliability or aesthetic? Uswitch found out in their latest study.

Woman taking selfie in car.

TikTok rich list: These are the highest-earning car influencers on TikTok

With car influencers rising in popularity on TikTok, the experts at Uswitch sought to investigate which “carfluencers” are earning the most per post on the app.

Policeman checking Drivers' ID

Five things you might not know as a driver

We know not to drink and drive or use a mobile at the wheel, but did you know you can face legal action for not showing ID? Find out what else you may not know.

Girl driving convertible

The cheapest European capitals to hire a car

Hiring a car in Europe lets you see the sights throughout the country, but which capital city has the cheapest average price per day? Uswitch investigated.

EU driving

Driving in the EU – what you need to know

The rules around driving in the EU have changed for UK residents. Find out what you need to know with our handy guide – including whether your insurance is valid

Car accident

What to do if you're involved in a car accident

Car insurance experts at Uswitch have put together a checklist on what to do if you’re involved in an accident and essential car safety tips to help drivers stay safe on the road.

Stonehenge

Famous landmarks for sightseeing road trips

The UK is home to a number of historic and beautiful landmarks. If you want to get behind the wheel and see some of the country’s best sights without having to trek on foot, Uswitch’s Top 10 UK landmarks might just be the list for you!

Image showing the words 'the most named dropped cars in music'

Most name-dropped cars in music

With artists keen to brag about their favourite motors and flash cars in their music, Uswitch were eager to find out just which famous car brands feature the most in song lyrics, and which artists mention car brands the most.

Header for blue badge offences campaign

Blue Badge Offences

Where in the UK has the most blue badge related parking offences?

CBD Oil

Driving under the influence of herbal remedies

The driving laws around herbal remedies such as Rescue Remedy, CBD oils, gummies and capsules, and how to stay safe on the road when taking them.

EV Value: Where can you travel the furthest for your money in an electric vehicle compared to a petrol-powered counterpart?

EV vs petrol range

Where in the world can you travel the furthest for your money in an EV compared to a petrol car?

Officer giving woman a ticket in a black car.

The most-googled ‘Is it illegal to drive with...’ questions answered

Uswitch answers the most-googled driving law questions and explains how to stay safe on the road.

Car with roof box and bike rack

Roof box and bike rack safety

Heading out on a staycation, road trip or even moving home? Find out how to safely secure your luggage and bikes to ensure your car insurance covers you in an accident

Cost per mile

Cost Per Mile

How much does it cost to run Britain’s most popular cars per mile?

How angry do bad manners on the road really make us?

One in nine revealed to be more enraged than when they were cheated on

Car in game.

These are the most commonly featured cars in video games

With different cars featuring heavily in video games over the years, Uswitch sought to find out which cars feature most often in the gaming world, as well as popular brands and colours.

Burning car with police car behind.

The most expensive films for car crashes

With car crashes, explosions and overturns all featuring regularly in our favourite pulse-racing blockbusters, Uswitch were keen to estimate just how much these scenes might cost in car damage.

Child in car seat in back of car

The laws, dos and don’ts around children’s car seats

Top tips for travelling in a car with children this summer, including the laws associated with car seats.

UK’s Dog-Friendly Beaches (with Year-Round Access) Mapped

UK’s dog-friendly beaches mapped

Beaches in the UK which allow all-year, all-day access for you and your dog.

Car credit - how a good credit score can help you in buying your dream car

How a good credit score can help you in buying your dream car

Uswitch have found out how your credit score could potentially impact your ability to opt for a car finance loan - and vice versa. Personal finance expert James Andrews offers advice.

Don’t suffer behind the wheel: How to hay fever proof your car this summer

It can be hard to avoid the symptoms of hay fever in summer, but there’s no reason you should suffer while driving. Here’s how to hay fever proof your car.

UK's' most endangered cars & bikes

The UK's most endangered cars & bikes

We’ve delved into DVLA data to find out which are the vehicles that have seen their numbers drop the most in the last 25 years.

Dog in back seat of car

Tips for driving with your pets

Here are our top tips for travelling with pets in the car - from insurance to emergency poo bags. Keep you and your pet safe on your journey, short or long.

The tikTok Motor League

The Most Popular Cars on TikTok

Car Videos on TikTok have racked up billions of views, but which makes and models are the most popular?

Feature image for car brands emitting the most CO2

The car brands emitting the most CO2 from new registrations in 2020

By 2030, all new petrol or diesel cars will be obsolete in a bid to save our planet. But just how much do our cars impact the environment? Uswitch investigated.

Family moving home in their car

Using your car to move home? Here's how to stay safe and legal on the road

Moving house is stressful enough without the added issue of getting a fine in the process. Make sure you are abiding by the law when moving big furniture.

Bird poo on car

How to remove tree sap, bird poo and blossom from your car

Tree sap, bird poo and blossom can cause irreversible damage to your car’s paintwork if left. Here's how to remove these common causes of paintwork damage.

Car driving in the dark and rain

Do you know when to turn your headlights on?

Uswitch’s research reveals that just 17% of drivers know that the Highway Code states that headlights must be used when visibility is reduced to less than 100m.

Public transport

Would you give up your car to help the environment?

With initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint being launched, we found that 1 in 4 would be willing to give up their car in exchange for free public transport.

