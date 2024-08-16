Can I use a personal credit card for my business?

It is possible to put business expenses on a personal credit card. However, using a personal credit card for your business is not always a smart idea. Here’s why.

Can you use a personal credit card for business expenses?

Yes, you can use a personal credit card for business transactions. As long as the payment works, it makes no difference to the individual or company receiving the money. However, there are plenty of reasons why a business credit card is a much better option.

First, business credit cards typically offer higher credit limits. Second, they make it much easier to separate personal and business expenses, which is vital for good bookkeeping and tax reporting.

From a legal point of view, sole traders can use personal accounts and credit cards for business, although separating finances is still best practice. Directors of limited companies, however, are legally required to keep business and personal finances separate – including opening a business bank account.

While the rules around credit cards are slightly less clear-cut, using a business credit card helps maintain that separation and may offer better legal protection. This is especially important if a limited company goes into liquidation, for example, as clearly separated finances can reduce the risk of personal liability.

So, whether you’re a sole trader or run a limited company, using a business credit card for company expenditures is a wise move.

