Olly McConnell

Background

Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services. He is determined to provide new and engaging experiences for consumers so they can make confident financial decisions. Olly’s expertise is strengthened by his conversations with market-leading providers, and he uses these insights to understand how certain products will help consumers.

Outside of work, Olly is a keen runner and regularly takes part in marathons. He also loves books and films, so he always has a good recommendation for his friends.



