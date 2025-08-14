What is a merchant account – and do you really need one?

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
If you take card payments, you’ll hear the term ‘merchant account’ a lot. This guide explains what one is, when you need your own, when your payment provider includes one, and how to choose the right setup for your business.
New to card payments? Start with our guide to accepting card payments and explore your options on our card payment solutions hub.
A merchant account is a special account that holds card takings before paying them into your business bank account
You may need access to one to process card payments. You can open your own merchant account with an acquirer or use a payment provider that gives you access to one under their umbrella
For online payments, you also need a payment gateway, which is different from a merchant account
Costs usually include interchange and card-scheme fees, plus your payment provider’s fees. You might also see fees for chargebacks, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), or early exit
To open your own account, expect to have to fill in an application and supply some basic information (business details, what you sell, how you take payments). Depending on the type of business you’re running, your payment provider may ask for additional details
If you sell via a marketplace provider, you often don’t need a separate merchant account
Think of a merchant account as a secure staging area for card transactions. When a customer pays by card, the money lands in the merchant account first. After settlement, the funds move to your business bank account.
You can get a merchant account directly from a bank or as part of an all-in-one service from a payment provider. Some providers bundle the merchant account, payment gateway and reporting into one package, so you don’t have to stitch services together.
You need access to a merchant account if you want to take card payments directly. You have three common routes:
Open your own account with an acquirer – such as Barclays Merchant Services or Lloyds Cardnet. This sometimes offers more control and negotiable pricing
Use a payment service provider (PSP) or aggregator – such as Stripe or PayPal. Benefits include fast set up, one contract and blended fees
Sell through a marketplace – such as eBay Marketplace or Etsy. Marketplaces usually handle the merchant account for you
For online payments, you also need a payment gateway to capture, encrypt and pass card details securely.
Customer taps or pays online
The gateway (online) or terminal sends the details for authorisation
Banks and card schemes approve or decline
Money moves to your merchant account
After settlement, funds are paid to your business bank account
Settlement time varies by provider and risk profile. Some pay out the next day, while others take a few working days or hold rolling reserves for higher-risk businesses.
Interchange – Paid to the customer’s card-issuing bank per transaction
Card-scheme fees – Paid to Visa, Mastercard and other schemes
Provider markup – Your acquirer or PSP’s margin (percentage and/or pence per transaction)
Other possible fees – Chargebacks, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard or security packages, monthly minimums, early termination, and hardware or terminal rental
Providers price in different ways – flat or blended rates, interchange-plus or tiered. What is cheapest depends on your mix of transactions (value, card types, in-person versus online) and your volume. If you're unsure, obtain quotes for a month of actual transactions and compare the rates.
If you are comparing costs, our guide to card processing fees (UK) breaks it all down.
Consider the following when choosing a merchant account:
How you sell – In person, online or both? Do you need a single provider across channels?
Costs – Look at the effective total cost, not just the headline rate. Check add-ons
Contract – Length, exit terms and any monthly minimums
Payout speed – When will funds hit your bank account? Any reserves or holds?
Fraud and security – 3D Secure for ecommerce, basic risk tools and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard support
Reporting and reconciliation – Do you get clear, searchable reports that match payouts to transactions?
Support – Hours, response times and UK contact options
If you open your own account with an acquirer, expect a short application and risk assessment process (which is called underwriting by financial institutions). Providers want to understand your business model and risk profile, so they require the following:
Business details and directors or owners
Business bank account details
What you sell and how you sell (website, in person, phone)
Estimated monthly card turnover and average transaction value
Basic security for online payments
Higher-risk sectors or newer businesses may see extra checks, rolling reserves or slower payouts at first. If you would rather avoid a full underwriting process, many payment service providers and payment facilitators (PayFacs) offer faster onboarding with a single blended fee. Examples of these include PayPal, Stripe or Shopify.
There are several routes to opening a merchant account:
Banks and traditional processors (apply directly)
Payment service providers and PayFac-style platforms
Your existing bank may offer merchant services. Hardware providers and ecommerce platforms also partner with acquirers
If you also need everyday banking, you can compare business bank accounts alongside payment options.
For online payments, yes. The gateway captures and encrypts card details, and the merchant account holds funds before payout. Many providers bundle both services.
Most small businesses start with one. If you trade in multiple regions or have separate legal entities, you may need additional accounts. Some providers let you manage multiple channels (online and in person) under one contract.
Yes. Many businesses start with a payment service provider (PSP) or payment facilitators (PayFacs) for speed, then move to a direct acquirer once volumes grow and they want more pricing control.
It varies by provider and risk profile. Some offer next day, while others take a few working days. Higher-risk sectors may see reserves or holds, especially at the start.