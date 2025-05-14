How is EV car tax changing in 2025?

What is the government doing to help the UK’s EV uptake?

As EVs start to take centre stage, let's take a look at what the government are doing to help uptake:

More charging points

Making sure there's enough charging points to support the amount of EVs is crucial. As of April 2025, there were nearly 80,000 public chargers in the UK.

Not only that, but there are 24/7 helplines and up-to-date charge locations. There's also the option to use contactless payment at charge points in public spaces.

In February, the government announced that over 1,400 electric charging sockets have been installed in schools and colleges in the UK since March 2024. The government has also extended the home and workplace chargepoint funding for another year. That's good news for school staff and EV drivers, as charging gets more convenient.

The government has said there's £200 million aside for the chargepoint rollout and £36 billion of private investment in the pipeline. So the number of EV chargers in the UK should expand over the next few years.

Chargepoint grants

There's also a number of grant schemes to support these new charge points. You might be eligible to apply for one if:

You own a flat

You're a renter

You live in a house with on-street parking.

There are also chargepoint and infrastructure grants available for:

Business staff and fleet car parks

Landlords, including car parks

Workplaces and schools (or educational institutions).

Additionally, the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) provides funding for local councils in England to put charging infrastructure in place. The previous government also planned a Rapid Charging Fund (RCF) to up the number of charging points at motorway service stations.

Low-emission zones

If you're someone who drives in London, you're probably already aware of its ultra-low-emission zones (ULEZ). Recently ULEZ has expanded to cover most of the capital, but you'll also find them in cities including:

Bath

Birmingham

Bradford

Bristol

Portsmouth

Sheffield

Tyneside - Newcastle and Gateshead.

Helping electric vans, wheelchair-accessible vehicles and taxis make the switch

The government has also announced £120 million in funding to make switching to 'cleaner' vans, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and taxis faster and cheaper.

For vans and trucks: The plug-in grant is being extended for another year. The grant helps drivers and businesses transition to zero-emission vehicles. They could receive a grant of up to £2,500 for a new small van, and up to £5,000 for larger vans up to 4.25 tonnes.

A £4,000 grant is available to buy an iconic zero emission black cab or other electric cab model.

This is all part of the overall £2.3 billion fund to help industries and consumers switch to electric vehicles.