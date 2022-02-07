EV tariffs are specifically designed for owners of electric vehicles who want to be able to charge them at home in the most affordable way. Electricity is used to charge the vehicle, so it makes sense that electricity suppliers should offer specific tariffs for EV owners.
These tariffs usually offer a lower rate per unit of electricity used at night, similarly to domestic Economy 7 tariffs, with the rationale that car owners can charge overnight when they’re less likely to be away from home, and therefore pay less to do so.
It’s also worth noting that most, if not all, of these electric car tariffs will require you to have a smart meter so the supplier can track your usage at different times of the day and charge you the right amount (i.e. less for the lower night-time hours). If you don’t (or can’t) have a smart meter, you probably won’t be able to take advantage of these EV charging tariffs.
Like regular energy tariffs, there is no single “best” EV tariff. Different people have different requirements for their energy deals, and EV-specific deals follow suit. There may be a deal which works for you because you’re already with the supplier that offers it, or there might be lower unit costs if you join someone else. Different suppliers might have certain added benefits, too. It’s not easy to compare EV tariffs specifically in the same way that you would compare standard energy deals, so you’ll need to put in the time to research the different options to find the one that most closely matches your needs.
As the EV market grows, so does the demand from drivers for EV-specific tariffs. As a result, the number of suppliers offering those tariffs has grown over the past couple of years. With the ongoing energy market challenges leading to high prices and many small suppliers going out of business, you’ll likely only find EV energy tariffs from bigger suppliers, like members of the traditional big six. You can find out more about individual suppliers’ electric car tariffs by clicking on the links below.
“The UK EV market is projected to grow significantly in the next five to ten years.
“In 2021, 19.1% of newly registered cars were alternative fuel vehicles. However, with more electric cars on the road, there’s going to be more demand for public charging points. The European Alternative Fuels Observatory found that last year there were 19 cars for every Plugin Electric Vehicle charging point.
“For many people, the most convenient way to charge their electric car will be at home. A home charger enables EV owners to always have access to a charging point when they need.
“If you’re getting a home charger, you may want to get an EV tariff to ensure you’re charging your car in the most affordable way. As the EV market grows, so does the demand from drivers for EV-specific tariffs. It’s worth researching the best EV tariff for your needs.”
Ben Gallizzi, EV expert at Uswitch
