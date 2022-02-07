How do EV tariffs work?

EV tariffs are specifically designed for owners of electric vehicles who want to be able to charge them at home in the most affordable way. Electricity is used to charge the vehicle, so it makes sense that electricity suppliers should offer specific tariffs for EV owners.

These tariffs usually offer a lower rate per unit of electricity used at night, similarly to domestic Economy 7 tariffs, with the rationale that car owners can charge overnight when they’re less likely to be away from home, and therefore pay less to do so.

It’s also worth noting that most, if not all, of these electric car tariffs will require you to have a smart meter so the supplier can track your usage at different times of the day and charge you the right amount (i.e. less for the lower night-time hours). If you don’t (or can’t) have a smart meter, you probably won’t be able to take advantage of these EV charging tariffs.