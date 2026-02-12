E.ON Next EV tariffs

How do E.ON’s EV tariffs work?

E.ON’s basic EV tariff is called E.ON Next Drive. It works the same way as most EV tariffs, where customers pay lower unit rates when they charge their vehicles (and use energy throughout the home) during off-peak hours. This enables them to keep bills lower overall.

E.ON's advanced Next Drive Smart tariff enables smart EV charging via the E.ON Next Home app, which also unlocks lower prices for energy use throughout the home. All customers need to do is use the app to set the time they need their vehicle by and the level of charge they need, and the app will automatically charge the vehicle when electricity is cheapest.

Do I need a smart meter to sign up to E.ON’s EV tariffs?

Yes - to sign up to any EV-specific tariff, you’ll usually need a smart meter that sends data readings at least every half hour. This is so suppliers can ensure they’re accurately billing customers the right rate for the right time period.

If you don’t have a smart meter but want to switch to one of these tariffs, E.ON Next will install one for you.