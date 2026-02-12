E.ON Next EV tariffs
How many E.ON Next EV tariffs are there?
E.ON Next is currently offering two EV tariffs to customers: Next Drive Smart and Next Drive. At the time of writing, the main difference between the two tariffs is that Next Drive Smart comes with smart charge technology that will charge your car when it’s cheapest.
Next Drive Smart
- Offers an ultra low off-peak rate of 6.5p per kWh for a full 12 months - applicable to your entire home's energy use between 12am and 6am and when you smart charge
- Fixed energy prices for one year
- No exit fees
- Not applicable to all EVs and chargers - check with the supplier
Next Drive
- Lower-priced electricity at 7.5p per kWh for your entire home's energy use between 12am and 6am
- Fixed energy prices for one year
- No exit fees
How do E.ON’s EV tariffs work?
E.ON’s basic EV tariff is called E.ON Next Drive. It works the same way as most EV tariffs, where customers pay lower unit rates when they charge their vehicles (and use energy throughout the home) during off-peak hours. This enables them to keep bills lower overall.
E.ON's advanced Next Drive Smart tariff enables smart EV charging via the E.ON Next Home app, which also unlocks lower prices for energy use throughout the home. All customers need to do is use the app to set the time they need their vehicle by and the level of charge they need, and the app will automatically charge the vehicle when electricity is cheapest.
Do I need a smart meter to sign up to E.ON’s EV tariffs?
Yes - to sign up to any EV-specific tariff, you’ll usually need a smart meter that sends data readings at least every half hour. This is so suppliers can ensure they’re accurately billing customers the right rate for the right time period.
If you don’t have a smart meter but want to switch to one of these tariffs, E.ON Next will install one for you.