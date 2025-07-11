What is the best EV charging routine?

Why does my EV charging routine matter?

A good charging routine balances battery health, cost and convenience:

Battery health - Frequent full charges or deep discharges - where you run your battery right down below 20% - can shorten the lifespan of your EV's battery

Cost savings - Scheduling charging for cheaper off-peak hours helps lower your energy bills

Convenience - A consistent routine keeps your vehicle ready for the road without putting unnecessary strain on the battery

How often should I charge my EV?

It’s best to keep your EV’s charge between 20% and 80% most days. Daily top-ups prevent the need for full charges which helps maintain battery health.

If you charge the EV battery up to 100% regularly, it can strain it. Conversely if you regularly let it drop too low, it can cause the battery to wear. Top-up charges throughout the week ensure your EV is always ready when you need it, without stressing the battery too much one way or the other.

How often should I charge my EV to 100%?

Manufacturers generally recommend charging to 100% only when needed. However, occasional full charges are important for the battery management system (BMS) to recalibrate, which helps provide accurate battery readings.

Charge to 100% before long trips, for battery calibration or in cold weather when the range decreases because of the temperature. Outside of these scenarios, keeping the charge between 20% and 80% is a good aim.

The 20-80 rule explained

The 20-80 rule means keeping your EV’s charge level between 20% and 80% as much as possible. This range helps prolong battery life by reducing wear and stress on the battery caused by frequent full charges or deep discharges.

Is it OK to charge my EV every night?

Safely charging your EV every night is fine, as long as you stick to the 20-80 rule. Try and schedule it so you can charge overnight without exceeding the ideal range. Many smart chargers and apps allow you to set and automate your charging routine and limits, helping you avoid overcharging while still benefiting from overnight convenience.

And it’s not just convenience. Charging overnight can be cheaper with TOU tariffs like Octopus Go, which offer lower rates during off-peak hours.

When to charge: daily vs weekly routines

Depending on your schedule, here’s how to plan when to charge your EV.

Daily charging

Ideal for short commutes where you need to maintain a consistent and reliable charge level, or high-mileage drivers where you need to make sure the battery can handle daily long distances. It ensures your battery stays topped up and ready for daily use, without putting unnecessary strain on it.

Weekly charging

Works well for low-mileage drivers. Charging once a week helps preserve battery health by reducing the number of charging cycles which supports longer battery life.

Your driving habits should guide your charging schedule. If you drive short distances infrequently, a weekly routine might be enough. If you drive longer distances regularly, daily charging might be more efficient.

How does cold weather affect EV charging and battery life?

Cold weather reduces battery performance and charging efficiency as lower temperatures slow down the chemical reactions within the battery. This leads to lower range and longer charging times.

To manage this, try and precondition your battery before driving. Many EVs allow you to heat the battery while plugged in, which can improve efficiency.

In winter, it’s often sensible to charge your EV to higher percentages. This compensates for the reduced range caused by cold temperatures and ensures you have enough charge for the day.

Using TOU tariffs for cheaper charging

TOU tariffs offer cheaper off-peak rates, helping you save on charging costs when demand is generally lower.

Some of the more intuitive options include Intelligent Octopus Go, which automatically manages your charging during the cheapest times. This service ensures you charge your EV at the most cost-effective times with minimal manual effort.

To take advantage of TOU tariffs, you need a smart meter and a compatible charger or app. These devices allow your supplier to track your energy usage and allows you to control your charging schedule - helping you benefit from the lower rates.

Smart chargers, timers and apps

Several smart chargers work with TOU apps to help manage your charging schedule. Options include:

Wallbox

MyEnergi Zappi

EO Charging.

All of which are compatible with TOU tariffs.

You can set charging schedules through the smart charger itself or directly via your energy supplier. Apps from the likes of Tesla and BMW offer additional flexibility, as they allow you to monitor and adjust charging times from your phone. These apps make sure your EV charges during the cheapest hours while keeping track of how much energy you use at the same time.

What if my car isn’t compatible?

If your car isn’t compatible with smart charging apps, you thankfully still have options. A basic timer plug can help you schedule charging, for example. Or, if your standard charger supports timing features, you can set schedules that way too.

TOU and EV tariffs also allow you to manually time your charging to match off-peak hours. This means you can still take advantage of cheaper electricity rates without a smart app.

If your car isn’t compatible, extra planning is the most important thing. You need to manually manage when to charge your EV to avoid the high rates and preserve your EV’s battery.

Tips for an optimised charging routine

To get the most out of your EV’s battery and save on energy costs, follow these simple tips: