Uswitch free electricity campaigns

What is free electricity?

Uswitch periodically offers customers free electricity to help keep energy bills down as much as possible. These are usually delivered through our Power Hours scheme, which is run through our mobile app.

Customers can use electricity during the free electricity periods as they normally would. Uswitch then takes data from their smart meter to see how much electricity they’ve used, matches that to the amount they pay for each unit of electricity, and calculates the amount to credit back to their account within the Uswitch app. The credit can then be withdrawn to customers' bank accounts to use as they wish.