Get free electricity on Christmas Day
Uswitch is offering to pay you back for the electricity you use between 8am and 4pm on Christmas Day (maximum £10) through our Power Hours earning scheme, exclusively in the Uswitch app.
How does it work?
If you're already signed up to Power Hours, you can activate this offer on the Uswitch app. If you're not already on Power Hours, follow these steps. This is a limited offer, so make sure you don't miss out!
Download the app and connect your smart meter
The Uswitch app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. You can connect your smart meter to it in less than two minutes.
Sign up to the Power Hours scheme
Power Hours is our free energy earning scheme. To be eligible for the Christmas Day offer, you'll need to sign up to it by 21 December.
Power up on Christmas Day - on us
We pay you back for your energy use between 8am and 4pm, whether you're using your new gadgets or cooking Christmas dinner.
Got questions about this offer?
Find the answers to the main queries you might have about the free electricity on Christmas Day offer here.
What is the free electricity on Christmas Day offer?
We know households are feeling the pinch, so we're offering to pay you back for your Christmas Day electricity between 8am and 4pm (up to a maximum of £10).
This exclusive offer is part of our Power Hours scheme, where you can earn with your smart meter year-round.
To get this offer, all you have to do is connect your smart meter and sign up to Power Hours with the Uswitch app by 11.59pm on 21 December.
This is a limited offer, so make sure you don't miss out!
How do you calculate my earnings?
We use the kWh usage data from your smart meter to calculate how much you’ve used between 8am and 4pm on Christmas Day. Then we pair that with the unit rates from your electricity plan to calculate your earnings (up to £10). If your electricity plan isn't listed then we will use your supplier's SVT rates instead.
When will I be able to withdraw my earnings from this offer?
Earnings will be calculated in the weeks following Christmas Day. Those earnings will be made available once they've been calculated (no later than 31 January 2026), to then be withdrawn in the Earn tab in the Uswitch app.
Do I still have to pay my energy bill?
Yes, this offer won't change your supplier's energy bill. The energy you use will still appear on it and you'll still need to pay it in full.
Instead, think of this as a refund from Uswitch specifically for the electricity you use on Christmas Day.
Get ahead of higher energy costs this winter
With energy costs set to stay high over the winter, this is a great way to keep costs down on one of the most energy-intensive days of the year (especially if you're hosting!).
Put cash back in your pocket
We'll calculate your usage between 8am to 4pm on Christmas Day from your smart meter and add a maximum of £10 to your earnings in our app. You'll still have to pay your supplier for the electricity used during this period, but you'll earn that money back to withdraw directly to your bank in January.
Take part no matter who your supplier is
Anyone can take part in this offer - it doesn't matter which supplier you're with. All you need is an electricity smart meter which has been connected to the Uswitch app by 21 December.
Additionally, if you’re currently part of a demand flexibility scheme (DFS) with your energy provider, you’ll still be able to participate in this offer.