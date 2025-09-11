Thermal curtains and lined blinds

What are thermal curtains and how do they work?

Thermal curtains reduce the transfer of heat through your windows by combining several layers of material to slow down the transfer – known as conduction – of heat from the room to the outside. They can be purchased wholly made or you can buy a thermal lining to attach to existing curtains.

The thermal lining is made up of a thick fabric backed with an insulating layer. Look for fabrics with a special metallic side designed to reflect heat back into the home in a similar way radiator foil does to further reduce heat loss.

Another option are thermal blinds, which work in both directions, trapping heat in your home during the winter months while reflecting sunlight from outside in summer to help keep the room cooler. If fitted to cover the entire window, both blinds and curtains can also reduce draughts from poorly sealed or single-glazed windows with large panes of glass, although they can’t completely seal them, so heat can still leak out.

Do thermal curtains and lined blinds actually work?

A recent study by the University of Salford estimates the simple act of drawing blinds or curtains during winter can reduce heat loss by 15-17%. Another study by Salford’s Energy Hub revealed that blinds and shutters can have a positive effect even on energy-efficient double-glazed windows, with heat loss reduced by up to 33% depending on the type of blind or shutter used. By cutting heat loss, the room requires less heat to maintain a comfortable temperature, helping reduce energy bills.

How to use thermal curtains and lined blinds effectively

To get the best results from your thermal curtains and blinds, make sure you consider the following when purchasing:

Choose a multi-layered thermal curtain to maximise heat retention

If budgets are tight, consider purchasing thermal linings that can be sown into existing curtains

When choosing blinds, look for extra features – side-opening zip roller blinds for large windows or vertically slatted blinds that can be partially opened or closed as required.

It’s also important you choose the right size and placement for your curtains. When hanging the curtains, ensure they:

are hung a few inches or centimetres above the window

also overlap the window by a few centimetres on either side

hang at least a few centimetres below the window (or ideally to the floor if practical)

overlap in the middle so the window is fully covered. Also consider using Velcro or magnets to enhance the seal

as close to the window as possible to minimise or eliminate gaps.

When fitting blinds, use inside-recess or clip-on blinds with the reflective side of the thermal linings facing the window.

To get the most from your curtains or blinds, make sure they’re open when needed – for example, during winter days when the sun is shining – and closed when you need to either trap heat inside (typically at dusk) or to keep the sun out during hot days.