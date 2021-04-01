Read all about SSE's previous price changes and see how they could affect your bills in 2021.

SSE price rise in 2021

All energy suppliers in the UK, including SSE, are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap. The cap sets the maximum rates energy suppliers can charge for their standard variable or default tariffs. Unlike fixed tariffs, the price of these plans can go up or down and they tend to be the most expensive types of plan of offer.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the level of the price cap by 9% to a maximum of £1,138 per year for average dual fuel use.

In reaction to the new price cap rate, SSE announced a 9% price rise for customers on its standard variable tariff (SSE Standard). This means households on this plan will pay an average of £96 more per year from when the price rise came into effect in April 2021.

SSE's price rise will only affect customers on the SSE Standard tariff. If you're on a fixed plan from SSE or any other energy supplier, the rate you pay per unit of energy will remain fixed until your plan ends. After this, it's likely your supplier will automatically place you on its standard variable tariff, which could mean your bills will go up.

Previous changes to SSE energy prices

In September 2020, SSE announced it would be reducing the average cost of its standard variable tariffs by 7% in line with Ofgem's revised energy price cap.

The average bill for customers on SSE's standard tariff fell by £83 to an average of £1,042 per year - the maximum cost allowed under the new price cap rate. The price change came into effect in October 2020.

In February 2020, SSE announced a 1% reduction in the cost of its standard variable tariff, also in line with a reduction in the price cap rate.

In August 2019, SSE announced a 6% price decrease for its two million standard variable tariff customers, also as a result of a decrease in the price cap level.

In February 2019 SSE announced a 10% price rise which came into effect on 1 April.

What should I do about the SSE price rise?

All customers on SSE's Standard tariff will be impacted by this price rise. If you're on this plan, you should start to see higher energy bills from April 2021.

If this price rise affects you you can shop around for a cheaper energy deal and switch before the price rise comes into effect.

If you're on a fixed plan from SSE, your rates will stay the same for the rest of your energy contract. But remember that you'll automatically be placed on a standard variable tariff when your fixed plan end, and this is likely to be more expensive. You can switch to a cheaper deal around 49 days before your plan ends without having to pay an exit fee.

Which energy suppliers have changed their prices in 2021?

After the new price cap rates were announced in February, many energy suppliers reacted by announcing price rises to come into effect in April 2021.

Will there be another SSE price rise in 2021?

The energy price cap is reviewed twice a year, in February and August (to come into force in April and October). Energy prices on standard variable tariffs rose by an average of £96 in April, but it's yet to be seen whether Ofgem will announce another price rise in August or whether the price cap level will be reduced.

More than half of British households are currently on standard variable rate tariffs. These rates are usually the most expensive energy plans out there. If you're on one of these tariffs, you could save hundreds by switching to a cheaper fixed rate deal.