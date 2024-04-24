How to work out energy usage using your bill

Working out your household energy consumption starts with a good understanding of your energy bill. Unfortunately, this is often easier said than done since energy bills from different suppliers can look very different.

If you’re on a dual fuel tariff you may get one bill for all your energy, while others will get two bills, one for the cost of gas and one showing the cost of electricity.

Then there's the frequency: you might get your energy bills monthly or quarterly. Finally, depending on what supplier you’re with and which plan you're on, your bill could have a different layout.

Luckily, there are a few common factors that will help answer the question "how much energy do I use?". Use our handy guide to reading your energy bill for help locating the following:

Billing period - Somewhere in the main summary box, usually located on the front of your bill, you will find the billing period. These can vary significantly, so make sure you make a note of it, otherwise your spend may not make much sense

Somewhere in the main summary box, usually located on the front of your bill, you will find the billing period. These can vary significantly, so make sure you make a note of it, otherwise your spend may not make much sense Energy used - This is the crucial figure, and will usually be stated in pounds spent. Your bill will also usually specify whether this is based on a meter reading or is estimated

This is the crucial figure, and will usually be stated in pounds spent. Your bill will also usually specify whether this is based on a meter reading or is estimated Total - Remember that your energy use is subject to VAT. Also, there may be extra charges for other reasons, so besides the energy spent there will be a total amount owed

Remember that your energy use is subject to VAT. Also, there may be extra charges for other reasons, so besides the energy spent there will be a total amount owed Usage - Often tucked away on the second page of your bill is arguably the most important bit of info. Your energy usage breakdown will usually include kilowatt hours used (kWh), the cost per kilowatt hour and your latest meter reading.

To work out how much energy you use, the crucial figure is usage. Depending on which supplier you're with or what plan you are on, the same usage figure could lead to a wildly different total cost of electricity.

How to work out your energy usage by reading your energy meter

If you can't find your latest bill, or just don't want to spend the time deciphering it, then you can always go straight to the source - use the Uswitch guide to reading your electricity meter to find the information you need regardless of the type of meter you have. This is the best place to work out how much electricity you've consumed because it can give you a running total.

To work out how much energy you're using in a week, just read your meter, make a note and check again in a week.

How to work out your energy usage using a smart meter

Smart meters are the next generation of gas and electricity meters, and are currently being rolled out across the UK. According to the latest smart meter statistics, more than 2.76 million domestic smart meters were installed across the UK in 2024.

A smart meter not only automatically sends meter readings to your supplier for more accurate bills, it comes with an in-home display that allows you to track your usage in near-real-time, and showing what that adds up to in pounds and pence.

Read our guide to smart meters to find out more.

If you download the Uswitch mobile app, you can see how you use your energy in greater detail than ever before. You can also find ways to reduce it to keep your bills as manageable as possible.

How to estimate energy consumption

If you’re estimating energy usage as part of a gas and electricity comparison, Uswitch can help. If you compare energy with us and don't know your actual energy usage, we’ll use the size of your property and other data to estimate it.

You can also estimate energy usage by assessing whether you’re a high, medium or low energy user according to Ofgem's common energy user groups (as shown in the table above).