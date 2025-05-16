Energy bill defaults reach historic highs, ONS data shows

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published figures showing that a record number of UK households defaulted on their energy bills (paid by direct debit) in April because they didn’t have enough money in their accounts.

Statistics show that 2.7% of payments were defaulted, which is the highest number since the ONS’s records began in early 2019.

The data is another indication that while wholesale energy prices have decreased from the height of the energy crisis, bills are still prohibitively high.

What can customers do if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills?

Customers who are on variable or default tariffs that are capped by the price cap should move to a fixed deal. The deals currently on the market are much cheaper, with savings around £250 per year compared to the April 2025 price cap. You can run an energy comparison by entering your postcode below.

Some customers may be eligible for schemes like the Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payment or Winter Fuel Payment, but these are only available during the colder months.

Customers should also talk to their supplier if they think they’re going to have trouble paying their energy bills so a payment plan can be worked out. Some suppliers may even waive the payments for the most vulnerable customers or cover expenses with hardship funds, but this will vary from company to company.

There are also charities and organisations that offer free advice, such as StepChange and National Energy Action.

You can find more information in our dedicated guide.