Get help paying your energy bills

If you find you're struggling to pay your energy bills, there's plenty of help out there — from government grants to supplier support.

Are you eligible for government schemes?

There are plenty of government schemes available to help you cut the cost of your energy bills. Our quick tool below can help you work out which ones you're eligible for - you can find out more about each scheme below.

Warm Home Discount

If you receive pension credit or one of a number of other benefits, you could be eligible for the government's Warm Home Discount. This scheme is a one-off £140 rebate on the cost of your electricity bill. If you're elgible and your supplier offers the scheme, you'll usually receive the discount automatically between October and March.

You can read more information on the Warm Home Discount, including which suppliers offer the scheme, in our guide.

Winter Fuel Payment

The Winter Fuel Payment is a payment from the government to help the elderly pay for their energy over the winter months. While most people are enrolled automatically you should still check if you’re not sure whether you qualify.

If you are aged 60 or over, you may qualify for a Winter Fuel Payment of up to £300, to help you meet the costs of keeping warm in the winter.

To find out more about the payment and to see if you qualify, visit the Uswitch guide to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Cold Weather Payment

The Cold Weather Payment is similar to the Winter Fuel Payment, but only rarely comes into force.

The Cold Weather Payment is a £25 payment for each week that the temperature drops below zero Celsius for seven consecutive days.

The payment is only available for cold weather snaps that occur between 1 November and 31 March, and households must qualify.

For more information and to see if you qualify, visit the Cold weather payment guide page.

Save on your bills with help from suppliers

Aside from government schemes, many energy suppliers also offer tailored help to customers who may be struggling with their bills.

From debt repayment plans to energy efficiency schemes, each supplier offers different ways they can help you manage your energy costs.

Find out more about the help offered by the big six energy suppliers below:

If you're with a smaller supplier and you're struggling with your bills, it's worth getting in touch with them to see what support they're able to offer.

Save by switching energy supplier

Even if you're not eligible for help with your energy bills, there's another way you could save. Switching to a cheaper energy deal could cut your energy bills by an average of £216* per year.

If you've never switched energy supplier, you're more likely to be on an expensive standard energy plan or uncompetitive prepayment meter plan — meaning you have the potential to save the most by switching.

It's worth pointing out that even if you owe your energy supplier or you are renting your property, you still have the right to switch in order to save money.

Case study "Uswitch has made the journey of switching gas and electricity very simple and easy. Especially as my grandfather is elderly and vulnerable, thank you so much. My grandfather saved nearly £700 based on actual fuel consumption throughout the year, and will get a smart meter which he has been waiting for and promised in the past so many times by other suppliers." James, Uswitch customer

Finally, it's also possible to save on your energy bills by cutting back on your usage. We've rounded up 40 clever ways to save energy in our guide.

*Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.