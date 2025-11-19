Energy price cap forecast final predictions: what analysts expect for the November 2025 price cap
As the price cap announcement at the end of November gets closer, analysts are readying their final predictions for how much it will be set at.
Predictions are regularly made throughout the assessment periods for each price cap according to what is happening in the wholesale energy market, which is affected by global events. This has been a relatively stable period for the market, so it’s unlikely at this point that the price cap will change significantly in either direction, which the latest predictions support.
The assessment period for this price cap ended on 17 November, so final predictions are now confirmed.
What are the final November 2025 price cap predictions?
Several suppliers regularly update their predictions to keep customers informed about what to expect. These are their final predictions.
|Supplier
|Prediction
|British Gas
|£1,745
|EDF
|£1,755
|E.ON Next
|£1,737
|Octopus
|£1,736
We can see that, with the exception of EDF, suppliers are predicting the price cap to drop from its current level, but not by much.
When does the next price cap start?
The next price cap starts on 1 January 2026 and will run until 31 March 2026. It will be recalculated in late February and the next period will run from 1 April to 30 June.