As the price cap announcement at the end of November gets closer, analysts are readying their final predictions for how much it will be set at.

Predictions are regularly made throughout the assessment periods for each price cap according to what is happening in the wholesale energy market, which is affected by global events. This has been a relatively stable period for the market, so it’s unlikely at this point that the price cap will change significantly in either direction, which the latest predictions support.

The assessment period for this price cap ended on 17 November, so final predictions are now confirmed.

What are the final November 2025 price cap predictions?

Several suppliers regularly update their predictions to keep customers informed about what to expect. These are their final predictions.