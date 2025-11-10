When will Ofgem announce the next energy price cap?

The energy price cap for the period between 1 January and 31 March 2026 will be announced on 21 November 2025 at 7am.

This is the final price cap announcement of 2025, following three previous announcements. The last price cap announcement was on 27 August for the price cap, which came into effect on 1 October.

Is the price cap predicted to fall?

The price cap is currently set at £1,755 per year for an average use household paying by Direct Debit. Analysts and suppliers constantly monitor the market to try and predict what the next price cap will do.

At the time of writing, British Gas expects the price cap to fall by £10 to £1,745.

However, it’s extremely difficult to make predictions about the price cap because the wholesale energy market is so easily affected by global events. It doesn’t take much for wholesale prices to spike, which then affects the prices customers pay.

When was the price cap assessment period?

This price cap will be set according to prices between 19 August and 17 November - so the assessment period hasn’t actually ended at the time of writing.