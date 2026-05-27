The energy regulator, Ofgem has announced a very serious increase to the price cap, around 13% coming in at the 1st of July, and predictions are it's going to stay high as we get closer to winter as well.

The price cap is no longer able to hold back some of those global factors, including the situation in the Middle East from our energy bills, especially if you're on a standard plan.

That means bills are going up on 1st of July for people that haven't taken a fixed deal.

It's really important to make sure you protect yourself against these rises,which you still can do, because there are fixed deals in the market that save a similar amount locking in the current price cap.

So for a typical consumption around £200 less than what this rise is going to be. Check Uswitch to see more information.