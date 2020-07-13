Nick Baker

Nick is the content editor for Uswitch's telecoms products, writing about and appearing in the media as a spokesperson and expert on broadband and TV services.
He's covered annual broadband price increases and quarterly Ofcom complaints data, as well as all the latest TV releases and how to watch the football on TV for the best price.
Broadband services and technology
Digital TV and streaming services
Mobile releases, news and reviews
Product photography
Video editor
Nick has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including:
Access to online resources is vital to many in the LGBTQ+ community, whether that's social groups, travel tips or legal advice. But access to LGBTQ+ content varies widely worldwide.Learn more
Eurosport has live coverage of key European and international sporting events, with titles like the Australian Open and the Tour de France available to watch on any device.Learn more
Read our guide to wireless routers to find out how to set them up and how they get your home connected to the internet.Learn more
Choosing the best camera phone in 2022 has never been harder. Uswitch have ranked the top 7 mobile phone cameras available to buy on the market right now.Learn more
For times when an engineer can't visit your home to install your new broadband, here's how you can do it yourself.Learn more
Looking to switch your broadband service? Here's how to do it all, from finding the broadband speed you need to choosing the right provider for you.Learn more
We reveal the best value streaming services across the world, based on the average price per subscription and number of films and TV shows available.Learn more
The amount of broadband speed needed for streaming depends on which platforms you use, what quality you stream in and how many people are in your household.Learn more
Using the latest data from Ofcom, see which broadband provider is best for customer service and find what to look out for when choosing your next package.Learn more
Find the best broadband providers where you live with our guide to broadband availability, including fibre broadband in your area.Learn more
You can save money on your streaming services by mixing and matching the ones you need throughout the year. You can save money on your streaming services and still watch your favourite shows online.Learn more
Can a movie sequel ever be as good as the original? We reveal the best and worst movies from 20 of the highest-grossing movie franchises.Learn more
Want broadband without a phone line? Nowadays, it's easier than ever to get broadband without a landline. Read up on how to get broadband without a phone line.Learn more
Guide to the best broadband routers in the UK. Find the best router for coverage across major providers like BT, Virgin Media, Sky and others.Learn more
Uswitch finds the most and least child friendly apps according to data tracking.Learn more
Your guide to moving your broadband connection to your new house. Here's what to consider when moving, including whether you should switch or stay.Learn more
What's the best broadband for gaming? What broadband speed do I need for downloading games? And how much broadband speed do you need for the Playstation 5?Learn more
Ready to watch the Marvel movies in order? We've got you covered with all the MCU timeline options: chronological, release, and best-rated film order.Learn more
How does the new Sky Glass smart TV compare to Sky's industry-leading set-top box, Sky Q?Learn more
In this guide we look at the key selling points of business broadband over home broadband so you can decide what's best for your needs.Learn more
Take a look at our guide to broadband speed guide — find out what speeds you have available in your area and how to deal with slow broadband speed.Learn more
Reduce waste and save on extra costs by recycling or returning your old broadband router and digital TV equipment. Here's what each provider will and won't recycle.Learn more
TalkTalk has recently announced that there will be price increases coming to some of its services. Here's what you can do if you're affected by the price hike.Learn more
Knowing the difference between bits and bytes is key to understanding broadband download times and figuring out what broadband speed you need.Learn more
Understanding broadband speeds and download times has never been easier with our download speed calculator. Find out real download times based on your broadband speed with this guide.Learn more
Wondering what is a broadband dongle? Want to ask what is a USB mobile broadband stick? Read the Uswitch guide to mobile broadband dongles, plus compare dongles.Learn more
With many of us continuing to work from home still, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re getting the most out of your broadband when working from home.Learn more
Here are a few reasons why your internet is slow and what you can do to fix it.Learn more
Unsure if you need ultrafast broadband? Here’s how to get the fastest broadband available at the best price.Learn more
Is your broadband ready to handle all the new gadgets you're planning to get on Black Friday?Learn more
If you've been using the email address linked to your broadband account, you should be able to keep your email address if you switch providers. Here's how.Learn more
How good is Google's game streaming service and how does it compare to others on the market?Learn more
Looking to upgrade your gaming set-up? Here are some tips to making sure you get the best gaming monitor for your money.Learn more
We reveal the reality TV shows that we most want to appear on, from hit-shows like Love Island to our favourite daytime quiz shows.Learn more
With UEFA Euro 2020 in full swing, Uswitch has compiled some tips to help the nearly 15 million fans who have had goals spoiled due to delays and spoilers.Learn more
What's keeping people from switching to a better broadband service? We found six myths surrounding the whole process that are absolutely not true!Learn more
Should you get a prebuilt gaming PC? Is it better to build a gaming PC yourself? And how can you optimise your PC for gaming?Learn more
Cloud gaming and game streaming mean that gamers can have access to large libraries of video games, play games on mobile devices and access games without the need for brand new consoles.Learn more
Many people use video game cheat codes to boost their chances of winning, but which nation is home to the biggest cheaters? We did the research to find out.Learn more
You don't have to keep the Wi-Fi password set by your broadband provider. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to change your Wi-Fi password to something secure and easy to remember.Learn more
Here's how to contact your broadband provider if you need to cancel, change your services, or enquire about billing or faults.Learn more
Delving into the 50 best tv shows of all time, we ranked the most missed characters, the most talked-about moments and the shows worst for complaintsLearn more
Take a look at the Uswitch.com TV streaming report to see the UK’s favourite shows, the most rewatched shows, and get views from the public on TV streaming.Learn more
What is wireless broadband? Uswitch Broadband's Guide to Wireless Broadband. Learn about Wireless Routers and Setting up WiFi in Your Home.Learn more
Apple's gaming subscription includes over 100 games that can be played on any Apple device.Learn more
The next big step in home broadband is the introduction of gigabit internet speeds across the UK. But just how useful is gigabit internet and do you need it?Learn more
Want to know how ADSL broadband works? Read Uswitch's quick guide to ADSL broadband. Find out what ADSL broadband is, how ADSL broadband works and who can get ADSL broadband.Learn more
With your broadband down or if you're experiencing wifi problems, you're entitled to compensation. Find out what you're entitled to and how to claim quickly and easily.Learn more
Think cable broadband is the same thing as fibre? Think again. Read on to learn more about what cable broadband is and how it's different from fibre.Learn more
Having internet connection problems? Here are a few pointers to help you identify the source of your broadband connection problems and get back online.Learn more
Get up-to-date info on your broadband supplier and browse the different options available to you with this guide.Learn more
The London Underground has a surprisingly good network of Wi-Fi hubs at stations throughout the city. We created a new tube map with the average Wi-Fi speeds available.Learn more
Just bought BT broadband? Read on to find out how to claim your vouchers from BT. Find out how to claim your BT Reward card on Uswitch.Learn more
Looking for superfast broadband? Don't know what is superfast broadband? Read our guide to find out what superfast broadband is and how to choose superfast broadband.Learn more
Wondering what's a fair usage policy? Read our guide to broadband fair usage policies, including unlimited broadband and fair usage policies.Learn more
What is an IP address? How do I find my IP address? Find out these answers and more about IP addresses in our Uswitch guide to IP address.Learn more