  • Nick Baker
Nick Baker, Broadband and TV expert

Nick Baker

Broadband, TV, gaming and mobiles expert

About the Author

Nick is the content editor for Uswitch's telecoms products, writing about and appearing in the media as a spokesperson and expert on broadband and TV services.

He's covered annual broadband price increases and quarterly Ofcom complaints data, as well as all the latest TV releases and how to watch the football on TV for the best price.

Expertise

  • Broadband services and technology

  • Digital TV and streaming services

  • Mobile releases, news and reviews

  • Product photography

  • Video editor

Featured in News

Nick has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including:

Articles written by Nick

Cheerful young gay couple smiling cheerfully while shopping online at home.
16 June 2022

How to stay safe online if you're LGBTQ+

Access to online resources is vital to many in the LGBTQ+ community, whether that's social groups, travel tips or legal advice. But access to LGBTQ+ content varies widely worldwide.

Learn more
Image: Uswitch
13 June 2022

What's on Eurosport?

Eurosport has live coverage of key European and international sporting events, with titles like the Australian Open and the Tour de France available to watch on any device.

Learn more
a wireless router sat on a table in a living room
09 June 2022

What is a wireless router?

Read our guide to wireless routers to find out how to set them up and how they get your home connected to the internet.

Learn more
Man taking picture of city with his smartphone camera
06 June 2022

Best camera phones 2022: top 7 cameras ranked | Uswitch

Choosing the best camera phone in 2022 has never been harder. Uswitch have ranked the top 7 mobile phone cameras available to buy on the market right now.

Learn more
person setting up their broadband at home
25 May 2022

How to self-install your broadband connection

For times when an engineer can't visit your home to install your new broadband, here's how you can do it yourself.

Learn more
man smiling at his laptop at home
25 May 2022

How to switch broadband | A guide to changing your provider

Looking to switch your broadband service? Here's how to do it all, from finding the broadband speed you need to choosing the right provider for you.

Learn more
25 May 2022

Global Streaming Index

We reveal the best value streaming services across the world, based on the average price per subscription and number of films and TV shows available.

Learn more
Streaming on a laptop
23 May 2022

What broadband speed do I need for streaming?

The amount of broadband speed needed for streaming depends on which platforms you use, what quality you stream in and how many people are in your household.

Learn more
couple smiling at their laptop at home
20 May 2022

Which broadband provider has the best customer service?

Using the latest data from Ofcom, see which broadband provider is best for customer service and find what to look out for when choosing your next package.

Learn more
man on laptop
20 May 2022

Broadband availability checker | Fibre broadband in my area

Find the best broadband providers where you live with our guide to broadband availability, including fibre broadband in your area.

Learn more
Mobile phone with TV streaming platform apps
18 May 2022

Save money on your streaming services - Ustream

You can save money on your streaming services by mixing and matching the ones you need throughout the year. You can save money on your streaming services and still watch your favourite shows online.

Learn more
27 April 2022

Successful Movie Sequels

Can a movie sequel ever be as good as the original? We reveal the best and worst movies from 20 of the highest-grossing movie franchises.

Learn more
child using a traditional rotary dial home phone
22 April 2022

How to get broadband without a landline

Want broadband without a phone line? Nowadays, it's easier than ever to get broadband without a landline. Read up on how to get broadband without a phone line.

Learn more
a wireless router with a man using the internet behind it
19 April 2022

What are the best wireless routers?

Guide to the best broadband routers in the UK. Find the best router for coverage across major providers like BT, Virgin Media, Sky and others.

Learn more
13 April 2022

The most and least child friendly apps

Uswitch finds the most and least child friendly apps according to data tracking.

Learn more
couple setting up their broadband in their new home
31 March 2022

Broadband and moving house | How to set up your internet

Your guide to moving your broadband connection to your new house. Here's what to consider when moving, including whether you should switch or stay.

Learn more
couple gaming online at home
31 March 2022

What's the best broadband for gaming?

What's the best broadband for gaming? What broadband speed do I need for downloading games? And how much broadband speed do you need for the Playstation 5?

Learn more
31 March 2022

MCU timeline: Watch the Marvel movies in order | Uswitch

Ready to watch the Marvel movies in order? We've got you covered with all the MCU timeline options: chronological, release, and best-rated film order.

Learn more
29 March 2022

Sky Q vs Sky Glass

How does the new Sky Glass smart TV compare to Sky's industry-leading set-top box, Sky Q?

Learn more
woman on a work meeting at home
28 March 2022

Business vs home broadband: Which service do I need?

In this guide we look at the key selling points of business broadband over home broadband so you can decide what's best for your needs.

Learn more
couple using phones and laptop
18 March 2022

What broadband speed do I need? Find the broadband speeds available in your area

Take a look at our guide to broadband speed guide — find out what speeds you have available in your area and how to deal with slow broadband speed.

Learn more
17 March 2022

How to recycle your broadband router

Reduce waste and save on extra costs by recycling or returning your old broadband router and digital TV equipment. Here's what each provider will and won't recycle.

Learn more
16 March 2022

TalkTalk broadband price increases 2022 - what can you do?

TalkTalk has recently announced that there will be price increases coming to some of its services. Here's what you can do if you're affected by the price hike.

Learn more
woman working from home
23 February 2022

Bits and bytes explained — a guide to internet connection speeds

Knowing the difference between bits and bytes is key to understanding broadband download times and figuring out what broadband speed you need.

Learn more
18 February 2022

Download time calculator | Check your internet speed

Understanding broadband speeds and download times has never been easier with our download speed calculator. Find out real download times based on your broadband speed with this guide.

Learn more
16 February 2022

Internet dongle | Understanding a mobile internet dongle

Wondering what is a broadband dongle? Want to ask what is a USB mobile broadband stick? Read the Uswitch guide to mobile broadband dongles, plus compare dongles.

Learn more
06 January 2022

Getting the most out of your broadband when working from home

With many of us continuing to work from home still, there are a few things you can do to make sure you're getting the most out of your broadband when working from home.

Learn more
04 January 2022

Why is my internet so slow?

Here are a few reasons why your internet is slow and what you can do to fix it.

Learn more
Picture of a woman gaming on a computer
16 December 2021

Get the fastest broadband available | Ultrafast broadband

Unsure if you need ultrafast broadband? Here's how to get the fastest broadband available at the best price.

Learn more
14 October 2021

What broadband speed do I need for Black Friday?

Is your broadband ready to handle all the new gadgets you're planning to get on Black Friday?

Learn more
woman using her laptop while sat on her sofa
08 October 2021

How do I keep my email address if I change providers?

If you've been using the email address linked to your broadband account, you should be able to keep your email address if you switch providers. Here's how.

Learn more
23 August 2021

Google Stadia review

How good is Google's game streaming service and how does it compare to others on the market?

Learn more
two people gaming online at home
09 July 2021

What's the best gaming monitor?

Looking to upgrade your gaming set-up? Here are some tips to making sure you get the best gaming monitor for your money.

Learn more
Person feet lying on the sofa whilst watching netflix
22 June 2021

Make Me Famous: The Reality TV Shows Attracting The Most Applications Revealed

We reveal the reality TV shows that we most want to appear on, from hit-shows like Love Island to our favourite daytime quiz shows.

Learn more
09 June 2021

UEFA Euro 2020

With UEFA Euro 2020 in full swing, Uswitch has compiled some tips to help the nearly 15 million fans who have had goals spoiled due to delays and spoilers.

Learn more
man smiling at his laptop at home
10 May 2021

Six broadband switching myths — busted

What's keeping people from switching to a better broadband service? We found six myths surrounding the whole process that are absolutely not true!

Learn more
woman enjoying gaming online at home
29 April 2021

How to get the best gaming PC UK

Should you get a prebuilt gaming PC? Is it better to build a gaming PC yourself? And how can you optimise your PC for gaming?

Learn more
19 April 2021

Cloud gaming and game streaming guide | What's the best game streaming service?

Cloud gaming and game streaming mean that gamers can have access to large libraries of video games, play games on mobile devices and access games without the need for brand new consoles.

Learn more
16 April 2021

Which nationalities cheat the most at video games

Many people use video game cheat codes to boost their chances of winning, but which nation is home to the biggest cheaters? We did the research to find out.

Learn more
24 March 2021

How to change your Wi-Fi password

You don't have to keep the Wi-Fi password set by your broadband provider. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to change your Wi-Fi password to something secure and easy to remember.

Learn more
woman on the phone to her broadband provider
09 March 2021

How to contact your broadband provider

Here's how to contact your broadband provider if you need to cancel, change your services, or enquire about billing or faults.

Learn more
Picture of a couple watching TV together
08 March 2021

Index ranking the most missed TV shows in the world

Delving into the 50 best tv shows of all time, we ranked the most missed characters, the most talked-about moments and the shows worst for complaints

Learn more
The TV Streaming Report
18 February 2021

The UK TV Streaming Report

Take a look at the Uswitch.com TV streaming report to see the UK's favourite shows, the most rewatched shows, and get views from the public on TV streaming.

Learn more
16 December 2020

What is wireless broadband?

What is wireless broadband

Learn more
16 September 2020

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple's gaming subscription includes over 100 games that can be played on any Apple device.

Learn more
Uswitch graphic of gigabit internet
11 August 2020

What is gigabit internet and do I need it?

The next big step in home broadband is the introduction of gigabit internet speeds across the UK. But just how useful is gigabit internet and do you need it?

Learn more
28 July 2020

What is ADSL broadband?

Want to know how ADSL broadband works? Read Uswitch's quick guide to ADSL broadband. Find out what ADSL broadband is, how ADSL broadband works and who can get ADSL broadband.

Learn more
man looking very frustrated with his broadband connection
28 May 2020

My broadband services are down, can I get money back?

With your broadband down or if you're experiencing wifi problems, you're entitled to compensation. Find out what you're entitled to and how to claim quickly and easily.

Learn more
30 April 2020

What is cable broadband?

Think cable broadband is the same thing as fibre? Think again. Read on to learn more about what cable broadband is and how it's different from fibre.

Learn more
17 April 2020

Your guide to internet connection problems

Having internet connection problems? Here are a few pointers to help you identify the source of your broadband connection problems and get back online.

Learn more
couple smiling at their laptop at home
13 March 2020

Your guide to UK broadband providers

Get up-to-date info on your broadband supplier and browse the different options available to you with this guide.

Learn more
tube map showing internet speeds of each station in zone 1
09 March 2020

How to find good Wi-Fi on the tube

The London Underground has a surprisingly good network of Wi-Fi hubs at stations throughout the city. We created a new tube map with the average Wi-Fi speeds available.

Learn more
04 March 2020

How to claim free vouchers from BT

Just bought BT broadband? Read on to find out how to claim your vouchers from BT. Find out how to claim your BT Reward card on Uswitch.

Learn more
19 February 2020

What is superfast broadband?

Looking for superfast broadband? Don't know what is superfast broadband? Read our guide to find out what superfast broadband is and how to choose superfast broadband.

Learn more
12 February 2019

What is a "Fair Usage Policy"?

Wondering what's a fair usage policy? Read our guide to broadband fair usage policies, including unlimited broadband and fair usage policies.

Learn more
12 February 2019

What is an IP address?

What is an IP address? How do I find my IP address? Find out these answers and more about IP addresses in our Uswitch guide to IP address.

Learn more
