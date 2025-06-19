Warm Home Discount to be offered to more people this winter

The government has revealed that the number of homes eligible for the Warm Home Discount this winter will be doubled for the 2025-26 winter.

The Warm Home Discount gives customers £150 off their energy bills and was previously only available to those with the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit or those on another means-tested benefit in a home with a high energy score. Now, though, it will be made eligible to anyone on a means-tested benefit regardless of their living situation. This will mean that about 2.7 million more households will receive the Warm Home Discount this winter.

This news comes on the heels of the announcement that the Cold Weather Payment will be made available to more people this winter, following the controversy over its removal last winter from millions of customers.

Do I have to do anything to get the Warm Home Discount?

No - it will be paid automatically through your energy supplier either as credit in your account or as a voucher that can be used to top up your prepayment meter if you have one.

You should receive a letter between October 2025 and January 2026 to tell you if you’re eligible or need to provide more information. If you qualify, you don't need to do anything, but if you’re asked to provide more information, follow the instructions in the letter.

If you want to find out whether you qualify, call the government Warm Home Discount phone line on 0800 030 9322, or visit the online hub at GOV.UK from October 2025.