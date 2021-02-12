Find out if you qualify and how to get your Cold Weather Payment. You'll also find helpful information on saving on your energy bills if you don't qualify for government assistance.

For many UK households "heating or eating" is a weekly or even daily struggle.

For those who qualify, the Cold Weather Payment is a government grant given when the temperature drops below zero degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days.

How does the Cold Weather Payment work?

The Cold Weather Payment applies from 1 November to 31 March annually. If, during these times, the temperature where you live hits zero degrees or below for seven consecutive days, those eligible will receive £25 for each seven-day period.

The Cold Weather Payment will not impact on any other benefits you receive, and you don’t need to repay it.

The payment will be received within 14 working days, paid directly into the bank account you already receive benefits to.

It's worth noting that Cold Weather Payment is different to, and can be claimed in addition to, the Winter Fuel Payment.

Do I qualify for Cold Weather Payment?

The cold weather grants may be available to you if you currently receive the following benefits:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

To learn more about eligibility, visit the Government's dedicated Cold weather payment page.

Our interactive tool below can help you find out if you could be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment and other government schemes that can help with your energy bills:

<section><h2><p>What energy schemes are you eligible for?</p> </h2> <p><p>Find out if you're entitled to money off your energy bills with the government's Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payment and Winter Fuel Payment.</p> </p> </section><section><h2><p>Were you born on or before 5 April 1954?</p> </h2> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive a State Pension?</p> </h3> </section><section></section><section><h3><p>Do you receive income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you get any of these means tested benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not entitled to government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section></section><section><h3><p>Do you receive the Guarantee Element of Pension Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible but you could save by switching</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You might be eligible for the Warm Home Discount </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive the Guarantee Element of Pension Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Winter Fuel Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for: </p> <p><br></p> <p>:snowflake: <strong>Winter Fuel Payment</strong>, <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it), and the <strong>Cold Weather Payment </strong>:snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Winter Fuel Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have any of the following?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and <strong>Warm Home Discount :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment. It's also worth checking with your supplier if their Warm Home Discount Scheme applies to you.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Universal Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do any of the following also apply?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes. But you could save by switching! And if you're in debt, here's what you need to do.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 or a disabled child living with you?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes. But you can still save by switching - and if you're in debt, here's what you should do.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should get the Warm Home Discount - if your supplier offers it! You will need to apply for it. As you're part of the 'broader group' of eligibility, places on the scheme are limited.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be able to get the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should receive the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section></section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross annual household income less than £16,190?</p> </h3> </section><section></section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits or the Universal Credit equivalent?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have any children under 5 living with you, or any children that receive disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong> </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount </strong>(if your supplier offers it)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross annual household income less than £16,190?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits or the Universal Credit equivalent?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount </strong>(if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross household income £16,190 or less?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross household income £16,190 or less?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive child tax credits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section>

How to claim Cold Weather Payments

The great thing about the Cold Weather Payment is you don’t need to claim. Like the Winter Fuel Payment, the Cold Weather Payment will be paid automatically to your account registered for benefits payments.

If you believe you're eligible for the payment and haven't received it, contact your pension centre, Jobcentre Plus office or Universal Credit helpline.

Is there other assistance out there for those struggling with energy bills?

There are a range of other benefits that you may be eligible for — and tips that don't require eligibility at all.

The Winter Fuel Payment is a yearly one-off payment that you may be eligible for over winter, but it is not related to temperature. It is entirely separate from the Cold Weather Payment.

The Winter Fuel Payment is made each winter to certain qualifying households, including the elderly and those on certain forms of income-support, to help pay for increased energy bills over the winter period.

You may also be entitled to the Warm Home Discount.. The Warm Home Discount is a similar scheme that provides rebates on energy bills. In the 2020-21 year qualifying homes receive a £140 rebate on their electricity bills. The rebate comes in the form of a discount on existing energy bills rather than a cash payment.

Like the Cold Weather Payment, the Warm Home Discount is typically paid automatically with recipients receiving a letter confirming that the deduction will take place.

How else can I save on heating costs?

While there are plenty of grants and subsidies out there for households in need of help, you can still save money on your heating bills if you don't qualify.

The single easiest way to cut your household energy bill is to make sure your home retains more heat. Insulation starts with draught proofing, which is the cheapest way to save energy around the home. Just look for any areas around doors and windows that are letting in cold air, or even in chimney flues or letterboxes. Draught-proofing materials can be bought from any hardware store and are easy to install yourself. Read more about this in our insulation guides.

If you're considering taking extra measures to improve the insulation or energy efficiency in your home, it's worth checking if your home improvements would be covered by the government's Green Homes Grant.

Don't forget, you can also save an average of £216* a year by switching to a cheaper energy deal. All you need is an energy bill. You can compare and switch online or call Uswitch energy helpline on 0800 6888 244.

*Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.