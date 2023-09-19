Cold Weather Payment availability by region

England and Wales

The Cold Weather Payment is available to all residents of England and Wales who qualify for the grant. To see if your area qualifies for a payment during a recent spell of cold weather, use GOV.UK’s Cold Weather Payment postcode checker.

Northern Ireland

Residents of Northern Ireland who qualify for the payment will automatically be credited whenever the weather triggers the payment. To see if your area qualifies for a recent payment, use nidirect’s Cold Weather Payment postcode checker.

Scotland

The Cold Weather Payment scheme isn’t run in Scotland – it’s replaced by a different scheme called the Winter Heating Payment. This is a single payment made automatically between December and February each year to all eligible households. The payment in 2025 was £58.75. Visit the Scottish government's Winter Heating Payment page for full details, including qualifying requirements.

How can you use your postcode to check if you’re eligible for the Cold Weather Payment?

If your area has recently experienced a spell of cold weather, you can enter your postcode into a Cold Weather Payment checker website to see whether you qualify for a payment. There are different postcode checkers depending on where you live:

Enter the first half of your postcode (such as CO1) and click "Continue". You’ll see how many payments you should have received so far, along with the dates they cover.

Is there other assistance out there for those struggling with energy bills?

There are a range of other benefits that you may be eligible for — and tips you can follow that have no eligibility requirements attached.

The Winter Fuel Payment is a yearly one-off payment that you may be eligible for over winter, but it is not related to temperature. It is entirely separate from the Cold Weather Payment.

The Winter Fuel Payment is made each winter to certain qualifying households, including the elderly and those on certain forms of income support, to help pay for increased energy bills over the winter period.

You may also be entitled to the Warm Home Discount. The Warm Home Discount is a similar scheme that provides rebates on energy bills. Qualifying homes receive a £150 rebate on their electricity bills. The rebate comes in the form of a discount on existing energy bills rather than a cash payment.

Like the Cold Weather Payment, the Warm Home Discount is usually paid automatically, with recipients receiving a letter confirming that the rebate will take place.

You may also be eligible to go on to the Priority Services Register. This provides additional support for vulnerable customers and varies according to energy supplier.

Can I claim the Cold Weather Payment if I'm in hospital?

You should let the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus know if you're in hospital during a cold weather period, because your payment could be affected.

If you receive Universal Credit, you should add a note to the journal in your account.

How else can I save on heating costs?

While there are plenty of grants and subsidies out there for households in need of help, you can still save money on your heating bills if you don't qualify.

The single easiest way to cut your household energy bill is to make sure your home retains more heat. Insulation starts with draught-proofing, which is the cheapest way to save energy around the home. Just look for any areas around doors and windows that are letting in cold air, or even in chimney flues or letterboxes. Draught-proofing materials can be bought from any hardware store and are easy to install yourself. Read more about this in our insulation guides.

If you're considering taking extra measures to improve the insulation or energy efficiency in your home, it's worth checking if your home improvements would be covered by the government's Great British Insulation Scheme.

Don't forget, you may also be able to save money by switching your energy tariff or provider. All you need is an energy bill. You can compare and switch by clicking below.