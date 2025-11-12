Energy price cap forecast: what analysts expect for the November 2025 price cap
As the price cap announcement on 21 November gets closer, analysts are readying their final predictions for how much it will be set at.
Predictions are regularly made throughout the assessment periods for each price cap according to what is happening in the wholesale energy market, which is affected by global events. This has been a relatively stable period for the market, so it’s unlikely at this point that the price cap will change significantly in either direction, which the latest predictions support.
The assessment period for this price cap ends on 17 November, so final predictions are expected on that day or the next.
What are the current November 2025 price cap predictions?
Several suppliers regularly update their predictions to keep customers in the loop about what to expect. At the time of writing, this is what they’re predicting.
|Supplier
|Prediction
|British Gas
|£1,750
|EDF
|£1,737
|E.ON Next
|£1,738
|Octopus
|£1,736
We can see that, with the exception of British Gas, suppliers are predicting a drop of less than £20 per year. On one hand, this is good news because it’s not an increase, but on the other hand, a bigger drop would be welcome over these winter months.
When does the next price cap start?
The next price cap starts on 1 January 2026 and will run until 31 March 2026. It will be recalculated in late February and the next period will run from 1 April to 30 June.