Why has my supplier increased my gas and electric direct debit?

When your supplier notices your direct debit is not covering the actual cost of your energy, it may increase the amount you pay each month. If you can't see any clear reasons why your direct debit has been adjusted, call your supplier and ask it to explain.

Suppliers may increase your direct debit amount over the winter months. The rates you are charged per unit of energy don't change, but the supplier increases the direct debit to cover any additional usage.

Your new bank or building society will transfer all regular and recurring payments to another bank or building society under the Current Account Switch Guarantee.

More information can be found about switching by asking a member of staff in any bank or building society branch. Most banks and building societies aim to complete the switch of your regular payments from your old account to your new account in around seven days.

If I switch supplier, what should I do about my energy Direct Debit?

When you switch supplier, you will be asked to set up your direct debit ahead of the date the new supplier takes over the supply of your energy. After paying off any final bills to your old supplier, you should cancel your direct debit as a precautionary measure to ensure you are no longer charged by it.

What will happen if I don't have enough money in my bank account to pay my Direct Debit?

If you don't have enough funds available in your bank account to pay your Direct Debit, then it may be returned unpaid. This could result in a charge from your bank to cover the additional administration. If this happens it is important to act quickly and make funds available in case the Direct Debit is re-presented for payment.

If you think that you may struggle to meet your Direct Debit payments, you should contact your supplier so alternative payment options can be explored.