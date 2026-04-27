Typical solar panel costs by home size

Because the cost of solar panels is influenced by many factors, it’s not possible to provide an average cost based on home size. However, with 0% VAT and a standard installation, you can expect to pay roughly:

Small home (1 to 2 bed): Estimated cost: £4,000 to £6,000

Estimated cost: For a system size of 2kW to 3kW and 6 to 8 panels.

and panels. Medium home (3 bed): Estimated cost: £6,000 to £8,000

Estimated cost: For a system size of 4Kw and 10 to 12 panels.

and panels. Large home (4+ bed): Estimated cost: £8,000 to £11,000

Estimated cost: For a system size of 5kW to 6kW and 12 to 16 panels.

The cost of solar panels for your house varies greatly. Factors such as how easy or difficult it is to install them on your roof will impact the price.

How much extra does a solar battery cost?

A solar panel battery will be an additional cost, but could mean you use more of the energy you make. As well as helping you to get the best SEG rates by exporting at certain times.

Adding a solar panel battery for your house comes at an estimated cost of:

£3,000 – £4,000 for a standard solar battery (5kWh).

for a standard solar battery (5kWh). £4,500 – £7,000 for a large battery (10kWh).

It’s often cheaper to install a battery at the same time as you’re installing solar panels. Although it is normally possible to add one later on.

Is VAT applied to solar panels?

Until 31 March 2027, there is 0% VAT on eligible installations of solar panels and batteries. After that, VAT will be at the reduced rate of 5%.

Most UK homeowners installing solar panels for their own use can benefit from the 0% rate of VAT.

How much can solar panels save on your energy bills?

Solar panels can save you money on your energy bills by reducing the amount of power you have to pay for from the grid. That’s because you’ll be using the electricity your panels have created.

How solar panels reduce your bill

Your house's solar panels generate electricity during daylight hours. They do this even when it’s cloudy, although they’ll produce less during these times.

Any electricity you use directly from your solar panels is electricity you don’t need to buy from your supplier. If you have a solar panel battery, this can help by storing surplus electricity for early mornings, evenings, nighttime and cloudy days.

The more of your own power you use, the more likely it is that solar panels will be worth it for your UK home.

Is solar worth it for you? Find out how much you could save using our solar panel calculator.

What affects your savings?

Any savings you make on your energy bills will depend on:

The size of your solar panel system for your house.

The amount of electricity your household typically uses.

If you’re often at home during the day.

Whether your roof gets strong sunlight or shade.

Whether you have a solar panel battery.

The price of buying electricity from the grid.

The SEG tariff you’re able to get through an energy supplier.

Why daytime use matters

This is a really important point to bear in mind. If you use lots of electricity during the day, you’re more likely to get higher savings on your energy bills. So, if you work from home or are in during the day for other reasons, you’re likely to see a better solar panel return on investment.

If you’re out most of the day, you could still see benefits if you use a solar panel battery. You could also look for Smart Export Guarantee rates that make solar panels worth it for you. However, you’re likely to get a longer solar panel payback period than someone who uses lots of energy in the daytime.

What is the solar panel payback period?

When considering whether solar panels are worth it, it is important to understand the payback period.

What does “payback period” mean?

The “solar panel payback period” is the time it takes to recover the cost of the solar panels. It’s based on the time it takes for:

The money you save on your energy bills + any solar export payments

To be equal to how much you spent on the solar panel system + any maintenance and other costs

How long does it take to break even?

Installing solar panels for your house is a long-term investment. While the upfront cost is significant, for households that can afford it, the payback period is typically 7 to 10 years, after which the savings are essentially money in your pocket.

. Factors that affect the length of the solar panel payback period include the number of panels you have and the amount of energy you use during the day.

It’s important to bear in mind that the point at which you “break even” is not fixed. It varies from household to household and can change over time. For instance, if the price of grid energy drops, you’ll be making savings more slowly.

What can make payback faster or slower?

There are many factors that will impact how long your solar panel payback period is. These include:

How much do your installation and any other initial costs come to? Lower initial costs mean less payback is needed. You should also factor in maintenance costs here.

Lower initial costs mean less payback is needed. You should also factor in maintenance costs here. How much electricity you use during the day: Higher power needs in the daytime normally mean quicker savings.

Higher power needs in the daytime normally mean quicker savings. Whether you have a battery: Solar panel batteries help improve self-consumption (how much you use from the energy you create).

Solar panel batteries help improve self-consumption (how much you use from the energy you create). Solar export rates: How much you can earn through SEG tariffs will impact the solar payback period. Rates vary, and suppliers can offer anything over 0p .

How much you can earn through SEG tariffs will impact the solar payback period. Rates vary, and suppliers can offer anything over 0p Grid electricity prices: Higher prices mean you’re making more savings on your bills. Remember, the energy price cap is due to change in June 2026 .

Higher prices mean you’re making more savings on your bills. Remember, the energy price cap is due to change in June 2026 Your roof conditions: If your roof is in the shade or you live in an area that gets less sunlight, it will take longer to see a return on investment on solar panels.

If your roof is in the shade or you live in an area that gets less sunlight, it will take longer to see a return on investment on solar panels. If you plan to move home, You’ll need to weigh up the pros and cons before looking to move home before the end of your solar panel payback period. Although solar panels can add some value to your home when you sell, it may not be enough to mean you’ve seen a return on your initial investment.

Can you make money by selling electricity back to the grid?