Are solar panels worth it in the UK?
Summary
Yes, solar panels can be worth it for many UK homeowners. Especially if you plan to stay in your home for several years and can use much of the electricity you generate. However, it’s important to bear in mind that:
- Typical installation costs are several thousand pounds, with batteries adding significantly to the total. The solar panel payback period can be lengthy because of this.
- You can make savings on your energy bills and earn money by sending surplus energy to the grid through the Smart Export Guarantee. Rates, however, do vary.
- Solar is less likely to be worth it if your roof is heavily shaded, you expect to move home soon, or you don’t use much energy during the day.
Contents:
- The short answer: Are solar panels worth it in the UK?
- How much do solar panels cost in the UK?
- How much can solar panels save on your energy bills?
- What is the solar panel payback period?
- Can you make money by selling electricity back to the grid?
- How long do solar panels last?
- What are the maintenance costs of solar panels?
- What are the environmental benefits of solar panels?
- When are solar panels not worth it?
- Solar panels pros and cons
- FAQs
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The short answer: Are solar panels worth it in the UK?
Are solar panels worth it in the UK? The answer will depend on your household habits, home and financial situation.
Solar panels work best when
- You have a home with a suitable roof
Typically, south-facing, not in the shade, made of a suitable material, and angled well.
- You use a lot of electricity
Particularly during the day, as that’s when your panels will be creating power.
- You plan to stay in your home for a long time
The solar panel's payback period is typically years.
- You can make good use of the power generated or get SEG payments for sending it to the grid
If you have solar panels, these are important ways to see a return on your investment.
Solar panels might not work for you if
- You have a roof that is north-facing or heavily shaded
Solar panels are unlikely to make the power needed to see a return on investment.
- You use very little electricity
If you’re out during the day or don’t use much power when you’re at home, your solar panel payback period will be longer.
- You’re likely to move in the near future
As you won’t have been using your solar panels long enough to make sufficient savings.
- You can’t justify the upfront cost
They’re a big investment, however some households may be eligible for solar panel grants.
How much do solar panels cost in the UK?
The cost of solar panels for your house is one of the biggest factors in your decision. The Energy Saving Trust has found that solar panels cost on average £6,100 to install in the UK. However, prices will vary by home and system size and whether you’re looking to get a solar panel battery.
There is currently 0% VAT paid on solar panels and batteries until March 2027. This saving comes from the government's VAT Relief for Energy-Saving Materials scheme, introduced in the 2022 Spring Statement to help households go green. This means a big cost saving for anyone ready to buy solar panels before then.
Typical solar panel costs by home size
Because the cost of solar panels is influenced by many factors, it’s not possible to provide an average cost based on home size. However, with 0% VAT and a standard installation, you can expect to pay roughly:
- Small home (1 to 2 bed): Estimated cost: £4,000 to £6,000
- For a system size of 2kW to 3kW and 6 to 8 panels.
- Medium home (3 bed): Estimated cost: £6,000 to £8,000
- For a system size of 4Kw and 10 to 12 panels.
- Large home (4+ bed): Estimated cost: £8,000 to £11,000
- For a system size of 5kW to 6kW and 12 to 16 panels.
The cost of solar panels for your house varies greatly. Factors such as how easy or difficult it is to install them on your roof will impact the price.
How much extra does a solar battery cost?
A solar panel battery will be an additional cost, but could mean you use more of the energy you make. As well as helping you to get the best SEG rates by exporting at certain times.
Adding a solar panel battery for your house comes at an estimated cost of:
- £3,000 – £4,000 for a standard solar battery (5kWh).
- £4,500 – £7,000 for a large battery (10kWh).
It’s often cheaper to install a battery at the same time as you’re installing solar panels. Although it is normally possible to add one later on.
Is VAT applied to solar panels?
Until 31 March 2027, there is 0% VAT on eligible installations of solar panels and batteries. After that, VAT will be at the reduced rate of 5%.
Most UK homeowners installing solar panels for their own use can benefit from the 0% rate of VAT.
How much can solar panels save on your energy bills?
Solar panels can save you money on your energy bills by reducing the amount of power you have to pay for from the grid. That’s because you’ll be using the electricity your panels have created.
How solar panels reduce your bill
Your house's solar panels generate electricity during daylight hours. They do this even when it’s cloudy, although they’ll produce less during these times.
Any electricity you use directly from your solar panels is electricity you don’t need to buy from your supplier. If you have a solar panel battery, this can help by storing surplus electricity for early mornings, evenings, nighttime and cloudy days.
The more of your own power you use, the more likely it is that solar panels will be worth it for your UK home.
Is solar worth it for you? Find out how much you could save using our solar panel calculator.
What affects your savings?
Any savings you make on your energy bills will depend on:
- The size of your solar panel system for your house.
- The amount of electricity your household typically uses.
- If you’re often at home during the day.
- Whether your roof gets strong sunlight or shade.
- Whether you have a solar panel battery.
- The price of buying electricity from the grid.
- The SEG tariff you’re able to get through an energy supplier.
Why daytime use matters
This is a really important point to bear in mind. If you use lots of electricity during the day, you’re more likely to get higher savings on your energy bills. So, if you work from home or are in during the day for other reasons, you’re likely to see a better solar panel return on investment.
If you’re out most of the day, you could still see benefits if you use a solar panel battery. You could also look for Smart Export Guarantee rates that make solar panels worth it for you. However, you’re likely to get a longer solar panel payback period than someone who uses lots of energy in the daytime.
What is the solar panel payback period?
When considering whether solar panels are worth it, it is important to understand the payback period.
What does “payback period” mean?
The “solar panel payback period” is the time it takes to recover the cost of the solar panels. It’s based on the time it takes for:
- The money you save on your energy bills + any solar export payments
- To be equal to how much you spent on the solar panel system + any maintenance and other costs
How long does it take to break even?
Installing solar panels for your house is a long-term investment. While the upfront cost is significant, for households that can afford it, the payback period is typically 7 to 10 years, after which the savings are essentially money in your pocket.
. Factors that affect the length of the solar panel payback period include the number of panels you have and the amount of energy you use during the day.
It’s important to bear in mind that the point at which you “break even” is not fixed. It varies from household to household and can change over time. For instance, if the price of grid energy drops, you’ll be making savings more slowly.
What can make payback faster or slower?
There are many factors that will impact how long your solar panel payback period is. These include:
- How much do your installation and any other initial costs come to? Lower initial costs mean less payback is needed. You should also factor in maintenance costs here.
- How much electricity you use during the day: Higher power needs in the daytime normally mean quicker savings.
- Whether you have a battery: Solar panel batteries help improve self-consumption (how much you use from the energy you create).
- Solar export rates: How much you can earn through SEG tariffs will impact the solar payback period. Rates vary, and suppliers can offer anything over 0p.
- Grid electricity prices: Higher prices mean you’re making more savings on your bills. Remember, the energy price cap is due to change in June 2026.
- Your roof conditions: If your roof is in the shade or you live in an area that gets less sunlight, it will take longer to see a return on investment on solar panels.
- If you plan to move home, You’ll need to weigh up the pros and cons before looking to move home before the end of your solar panel payback period. Although solar panels can add some value to your home when you sell, it may not be enough to mean you’ve seen a return on your initial investment.
Can you make money by selling electricity back to the grid?
What is the Smart Export Guarantee?
The Smart Export Guarantee, or SEG, is a scheme where you can be paid for energy you export to the grid. It launched in 2020 and applies to eligible UK households generating solar power on a small scale. This normally means that you have solar panels to help with your own energy needs.
How SEG payments work
When you have solar panels, any energy you create and don’t use can be sent to the grid. The government-backed scheme means most large energy suppliers must pay for this electricity. To do this, you sign up for SEG payments.
It’s important to note that the Smart Export Guarantee is not the same as FIT payments. The FIT scheme was largely closed to new applicants in 2019. Under FIT, homeowners can be paid for both the energy they export and the energy they generate.
Do all suppliers pay the same rate?
No, energy suppliers set their own SEG tariff rates and can offer anything above zero. However, there is competition between suppliers and shopping around can help you find a good rate.
If you bundle together getting your grid energy and Smart Export Guarantee payments from the same supplier, this often improves the SEG tariffs you can get. As well as going with the same supplier that you got your solar panels from.
Does SEG make solar panels worth it?
SEG can contribute to your overall return on investment in solar panels for your house. However, it’s important to bear in mind that SEG tariffs are normally less than the cost of buying energy from the grid. This means you should use the solar energy you create when you can, rather than buying power.
If you have a solar panel battery, this can help you to store any surplus energy and send it to the grid during times when the best SEG tariffs are offered. However, there is also a large additional cost involved when buying a solar panel battery.
How long do solar panels last?
Solar panels are a long-life home improvement, often lasting 25 years or more. The Energy Saving Trust says that solar panel systems can last up to 30 years when properly maintained. This includes cleaning, checks and replacing parts that fail.
Do solar panels become less effective over time?
Solar panels do become less efficient over time, but this normally happens gradually. Unless a part fails, they don’t often just stop working after a certain number of years. This process is called degradation and is usually caused by wear, weather, and UV exposure.
You should review warranties before you purchase solar panels, choosing one that will protect you for the right length of time.
Will any parts need replacing earlier?
The inverter will usually have a shorter lifespan than your solar panels. Normally around 10-15 years. This varies by type of inverter, so look into this before choosing your solar panel system. You should consider the cost of replacing your inverter when looking at your solar panel payback period.
What are the maintenance costs of solar panels?
Solar panels are generally low maintenance; however, you can still face upkeep costs. It’s important to budget for these before investing, as they’re an important part of your solar panel payback period.
What maintenance might be needed?
Maintenance of your solar panels can include:
- Cleaning if dirt, leaves or bird droppings are affecting performance.
- Checks to make sure the system is working properly.
- Repairs if parts fail.
- Replacing your inverter when needed.
- The cost of scaffolding if needed to maintain your solar panels safely.
How much could solar panel maintenance cost?
Maintaining your solar panels regularly is important. Dirt and debris can block out sunlight and impact the amount of electricity they create. Ignoring warning signs of a fault can mean a higher cost in the long run.
The Energy Saving Trust recommends that your solar panels be cleaned “every 12-18 months”. If your panels are easily and safely accessed, the Energy Saving Trust says, “you might be confident that you can clean them yourself”. For professional cleaning, most sources put the cost at around £4–£15 per panel, or roughly £80–£150 for a typical home installation of 10–16 panels. Make sure you follow any guidelines from the manufacturer and installer; you may invalidate your warranty or damage your solar panels.
Unless a large part fails, solar panel maintenance costs shouldn’t be a high regular expense. However, it’s important to research and budget for maintenance properly.
What are the environmental benefits of solar panels?
Solar panels don’t just have the potential to be good for your wallet; they’re good for the planet, too. Helping you to cut your carbon emissions and use more sustainable energy.
How solar panels can cut a home’s carbon footprint
Solar power is a form of renewable energy. According to the UN: “The rate at which solar energy is intercepted by the Earth is about 10,000 times greater than the rate at which humankind consumes energy.” Meaning it’s “the most abundant of all energy resources”.
Solar panels allow you to create your own sustainable form of electricity at home. Using your own solar power reduces the amount of grid electricity you need and lowers your home’s carbon footprint over time.
What could that look like in practice?
If an average 4kW solar panel system produces around 3,500 kWh of renewable energy per year, this saves around 0.5 to 0.6 tonnes of CO2*. That’s roughly the equivalent of planting 25 to 30 trees or driving a standard petrol car 1,500 fewer miles a year.
The amount of energy generated will vary from household to household. However, it’s great to know that if you do get solar panels, they’ll be contributing to a greener world.
*Based on the current 2026 grid intensity average (approx. 150g CO2 per kWh).
When are solar panels not worth it?
Deciding whether to buy solar panels will depend on your personal circumstances. However, there are a few scenarios when solar panels almost certainly aren’t worth it in the UK:
- Your roof is heavily shaded or poorly positioned: Shade from trees or neighbouring buildings can reduce generation and weaken the return. The Energy Savings Trust recommends choosing a south-facing roof with little or no shading. It also may not be worth it if your roof makes installation complicated. For instance, if it’s very difficult to access or get scaffolding. As it may make the installation costs too high.
- You plan to move home soon: Since solar panel payback typically takes years, you may not see a return on investment if you move soon. Even if your solar panels add value to your house.
- Your electricity use is very low: If you use very little electricity, especially during the day, the energy savings you could make will be lower.
Solar panels pros and cons
When considering whether solar panels are worth it in the UK, weigh the pros and cons. Every household is different, and the decision needs to be based on lots of factors. Including how much energy you use and how expensive the installation will be for your home.
It’s important to consider:
Pros
Solar panels can lower your electricity bills as you’re using less grid power.
You’ll be less reliant on the grid, making you more energy self-sufficient.
You can earn money from the energy you send to the grid by shopping for a good SEG tariff.
Solar panels help you to be more sustainable and cut your household carbon emissions.
They can provide long-term value over their lifespan.
Cons
They have a high upfront cost, on average £6,100 according to the Energy Saving Trust.
Solar panel batteries can help you make the most of the energy you create, but add significantly to the price.
The solar panel payback period is years, normally around 7-10 years.
Savings will vary a lot, depending on your home and how/when you use electricity.
Although solar panel maintenance costs are normally low, there are still expenses and tasks to consider.
Solar power may not be suitable for your roof, especially if it’s shady.
FAQs
Are solar panels worth it in the UK in 2026?
For many UK homeowners, solar panels could be worth it in 2026. However, this will depend on many factors. These include:
- How much electricity you use, especially during the day.
- How much sunlight your roof gets. Ideally, you want it to be south-facing, although this isn’t essential.
- Whether you plan to stay in your home for a long time.
- The SEG tariffs you could sign up to, to earn some extra money.
- Whether you can afford the high upfront cost and for solar panel payback to take a number of years.
How long does it take for solar panels to pay for themselves?
The solar panel payback period is typically 7 to 10 years, but it varies from household to household. You need to be financially able to install them without seeing a solar panel return on investment for a long time. You should also consider any maintenance costs that may come up, such as cleaning or replacing the inverter.
How much do solar panels cost for a house in the UK?
The Energy Saving Trust says that the average solar panel system for a UK home costs around £6,100. However, this cost can vary by thousands of pounds and depends on the size of the house, your energy needs and more. A solar power battery can help you make the most of the power you create, however they come at a high additional cost.
Do solar panels need a lot of maintenance?
Unless something goes wrong with one of the parts, solar panels are often low-maintenance. They will need cleaning regularly, as well as checking. Sometimes parts fail, and the inverter is likely to have a shorter lifespan than your solar panels and need to be replaced. You should budget for this before investing.
Can I sell solar electricity back to the grid?
Yes, the Smart Export Guarantee, or SEG for short, allows you to earn money on surplus energy you send to the grid if you’re eligible. SEG tariffs vary, starting at anything more than 0p and set by each individual energy supplier. They often offer higher rates if you get both your grid energy supply and SEG payments through them.
How long do solar panels last?
The Energy Saving Trust says solar panels for your house can last up to 30 years if you maintain them properly. Remember to schedule regular cleaning and checks. It’s important to remember that the inverter will normally have a shorter lifespan and need to be replaced sooner.
Are solar batteries worth it?
Solar panel batteries can help you to store and use more of your energy. As well as being able to send it to the grid at certain times when some suppliers pay better SEG tariff rates. However, they are a substantial additional cost when you’re already paying for solar panels.