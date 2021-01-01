Are solar panels worth it?

If you can afford the up-front costs of solar panels for your home, they could pay for themselves over time. A standard 4kW solar panel system costs around £6,000 and in perfect conditions could cover all of your domestic electricity demand..

TOP TIP When it comes to putting up your solar panels, in the vast majority of cases you will need to get in touch with solar panel installers. You can find a list of qualified solar panel installers on the MCS website.