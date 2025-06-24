NB: As of 1 May 2025, Opus Energy has sold its customer base to EDF and PE, so is no longer operating.

Switching to Opus Energy

Established in 2002, Opus Energy supplies both business gas and business electricity throughout the UK.

The company is an independent supplier, and its customer base currently sits above the 150,000 mark. Businesses that have their power supplied by Opus Energy can expect the following benefits:

UK-based call centres

Free smart meters

Competitive pricing

Variable contract lengths

A high percentage of energy will come from renewable sources.

How do I switch business energy supplier?

If possible, try to have the following information available when you call:

Contract end date

Your latest energy bills

Your business’s annual spend or consumption.

There’s no need to worry if you can’t find this information right away, as we’ll still be able to start the process of cutting your business’s gas and electricity bills. Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to start saving.