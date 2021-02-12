Informal carers and energy bills

Energy saving in the home

Read your meter: Uswitch research found that more than a fifth of households don’t submit regular energy meter readings to their supplier, risking inaccurate bills. Once they provided a reading, two thirds of Brits found that they were owed £161 on average. Get help reading your meter

Bleed your radiators: Trapped air in radiators stops them working efficiently. If there are cold spots on your radiators, particularly at the top, it’s a sign they need bleeding. This releases the air and ensures your heating system is working to its full potential. Step-by-step guide to bleeding your radiator

Lower the temperature: around 90% of a washing machine's energy expenditure is spent on heating the water, so the lower the temperature, the more money you save. And if it’s safe to do so, turning your thermostat down by 1 degree Celsius can save you as much as £85 per year.

Standby savings: Switch off the tech; leaving televisions and games consoles on permanent standby costs £45-80 a year and we waste nearly £29m per year in this country by leaving our phone chargers switched on even though we're not charging our phones.

Go green: Switch the energy saving settings on for your TV, computer, games consoles and any other devices - and make sure you turn them off properly when you're not using them. They'll use a third less energy this way. Three quarters of us (76%) leave appliances on standby, wasting a whopping £227m per year.

Water pressure: A high-pressure power shower is a great luxury to have but you'd be surprised how much hot water they use - sometimes even more than a bath.

Energy saving: Lighting can account for as much as 20% of your electricity bill. Installing five low energy light bulbs will cost about £15 and could save you as much as £32 a year. LED bulbs are the most energy efficient - they use up to 90% less energy, and can last up to 50,000 hours (that's over five and a half years if left on continuously).

Insulation: Insulating your home is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills and make your house warmer and more comfortable. There are grants available from some energy suppliers under a scheme called the Energy Companies Obligation (ECO), you must meet certain criteria to qualify and more information is available from suppliers’ websites.

Chimneys: Unused chimneys are another common way for heat to escape. If you still use your chimney, then a removable chimney balloon can be used to prevent excess heat being lost at times you don’t have the fire on. If you don't use your chimney at all, consider having it capped by a professional.

Windows: Draught-proofing strips work well around windows. Draughts can also emerge from cracks between the window frames and the surrounding walls. If this is the case, try using either sealant or putty to close up the gaps.

Doors: Draught-proofing strips are also useful between doors and their frames, both internally as well as externally. For gaps between the bottom of the door and the floor, you can buy a special 'brush' or hinged flap draught excluder.

Timed extractor fan: If you have an extractor fan in your bathroom or kitchen without a timer, you run the risk of leaving it on unnecessarily, which can chill your whole house. A timed extractor fan will shut off automatically and remove this risk.

A radiator shelf: A shelf positioned just above a radiator helps to throw heat forward into the room, rather than letting it rise to the ceiling. Most hardware and DIY shops will stock purpose-made shelves which clip easily onto most radiators.

Disused vents: If you upgrade your boiler, it’s likely to have a balanced flue, meaning you no longer need an air-brick in an external wall with the boiler. If you seal up any disused vents you can stop valuable heat from escaping.

Curtains: Curtains are great at preventing heat loss. You can buy heavy-duty curtains, or thermal lining for your existing ones, for extra insulation. But try not to let your curtains hang over any radiators, as this can stop the heat from warming the room.

Switch: Switching energy supplier can save you an average of £216* but to make sure you don’t run the risk of losing your Warm Home Discount you can call the Uswitch call centre on 0800 6888 557 and we’ll check the details for you.