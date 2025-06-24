Ørsted
Why should I switch to Ørsted?
Ørsted - formerly known as DONG Energy – has been active in the business gas market since 1989. Firms that have their gas supplied by the company can expect the following benefits from its service:
- Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
- Award-winning customer service
- Personal account management.
How do I switch business energy to Ørsted?
Switching your business’s gas to Ørsted is easy with our free and impartial service. In the space of one quick phone call, our saving experts can compare prices from across the business energy market to find a deal that suits your needs.
Once we’ve found the best prices for your company, we’ll set up the contract. When your deal expires, we’ll get back in touch to set up a new contract and ensure your business isn’t paying over the odds.
To switch your supplier and cut your business energy bills, speak to one of our saving experts today. Our service is completely free.
If possible, try to have the following information available when you call:
- Contract end date
- Your latest energy bills
- Your business’s annual spend or consumption
There’s no need to worry if you can’t find this information right away, as we’ll still be able to start the process of cutting your business’s gas and electricity bills. Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to start saving.
