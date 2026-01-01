'100 Hours Electricity On Us' Scheme - Terms

100 Hours of Electricity campaign is an incentive (“Incentive”) operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689 and registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.

The Incentive is open to Uswitch customers who are UK residents aged 18 years or over, are eligible to be included under Uswitch’s collective switch scheme ‘The Great Energy Savings Switch’ (the “Scheme”), and who have switched to a tariff (“Eligible Tariff”) under the Scheme that comes with the ‘Uswitch Bonus: 100 hours of electricity on us’ additional offering (“Users”). The Incentive excludes employees of Uswitch Limited, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the Incentive. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible. The Incentive can only be claimed once per household, email address or direct debit. The Incentive excludes any User who has earned cashback from completing a switch through Uswitch within the previous 10 months. This Incentive cannot be claimed in conjunction with other Uswitch incentives or offers (however this does not exclude Users from joining the Uswitch App Power Hours scheme or any campaigns run under that scheme).

Uswitch will provide the Incentive to Users who have:

switched their energy supply to any Eligible Tariff via the Uswitch website or app while the Scheme is live; and successfully connected their smart meter to Utrack via the Uswitch website or app, and ensured that it is successfully providing meter readings on a half-hourly basis, within 14 days of their switch date.

Uswitch reserves the right to close the enrollment period at any time if the number of enrolled Users has reached the total allowable user base.

Subject to the below clause, for the purposes of this Incentive, a “switch”, “switches” or “switched” means the formation of a contract between the User and the supplier of an Eligible Tariff, purchased via Uswitch’s website or app.

If a User’s switch does not complete, the User will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. A switch shall be deemed completed when: (a) the User’s energy supply has been switched from its existing energy supplier to a supplier of an Eligible Tariff, or the User’s energy supply has been switched to an Eligible Tariff provided by their existing supplier; (b) Uswitch has received confirmation from the relevant supplier that the User’s switch has been completed; and (c) the User’s 14 day statutory “cooling off” period has expired. For the avoidance of doubt, if the User switches their energy supply to an Eligible Tariff and the switch is subsequently cancelled by the User or by the supplier, the User will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. Uswitch estimates that a switch normally takes 14 days to complete.

Uswitch will not be liable to the User for any uncompleted switches caused by any technical failures of its website or otherwise, whether any such failure is within the control of Uswitch or not.

The 100 hours of electricity will be worked out based on a User’s largest 100 consecutive hours of electricity usage according to their historical smart meter data that is available to Uswitch, calculated using the rates from the tariff they have switched away from, or the applicable Ofgem price cap rate. If a User was on a two-rate tariff, Uswitch will apply their ‘peak’ or ‘day’ rate to calculate their 100 hours of electricity.

If Uswitch is unable to obtain access to the required historical usage information from a User’s smart meter, Uswitch reserves the right to offer such User the average amount earned by other users who received the Incentive. The Incentive applies only to the cost of kWh of electricity used and does not include any standing charge costs. Users will still pay the full standing charge costs applicable to their plan.

Uswitch will provide the necessary smart energy data to its partners to calculate the total cost of the Incentive.

Uswitch will credit Users the calculated cost of the Incentive up to a maximum value of £50 per User. The Incentive will be provided in the form of earnings in the Uswitch App Earn Tab. Earnings will not be displayed on or alter a User’s energy supplier bill or smart meter in-home display.

Users will be able to view their earnings from the Incentive shortly after the campaign has concluded, once their smart meter readings have been successfully received and their earnings calculated. Once the earnings are marked as ‘Available earnings’ in the Uswitch App they can be withdrawn in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms.

Users will be notified by email when their earnings are available to withdraw.

Users are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Incentive Terms and by any other requirements set out in any promotional material, upon entry.

Uswitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any User, refuse entry, or refuse to award the Incentive to a User it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the Incentive or Uswitch’s website, who has acted fraudulently in order to qualify for the Incentive, or who has acted in breach of these Terms or the Uswitch Website Terms of Use, available at https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/.

In the event of fraud, abuse, misuse, or non-compliance with these Terms, Uswitch may cancel, withdraw or reclaim any earnings made by a User. If Uswitch deems in its discretion that a User is ineligible to receive the Incentive for any reason, it reserves the right to cancel or recover any earnings already awarded.

Uswitch reserves the right to terminate, suspend or amend the Incentive or these Terms at its sole discretion, including in the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of the Incentive, without prior notice.

The Incentive is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Uswitch reserves the right to replace the Incentive with an alternative incentive of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.

The decision of Uswitch regarding any aspect of the Incentive is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

The Users’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Incentive in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/). By entering the Incentive, Users agree to receive correspondence from Uswitch in relation to the Incentive only.

The Incentive will be governed by English law and entrants to the Incentive submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.