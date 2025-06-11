Why is fuel so expensive?

Fuel prices are high due to a combination of factors.

Crude oil is bought by retailers on the global market, where prices might fluctuate with supply and demand. Exchange rates are also likely to have an effect on fuel prices.

Here are some other ways that the price of fuel can be affected:

Fuel duty, a tax on fuel, and Value Added Tax (VAT) This adds a substantial amount to the cost of a litre of fuel. In the UK, these taxes can make up a significant portion of the overall price, according to Auto Express.

Supply chain disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to the global supply chain, including transportation delays and labor shortages. These disruptions have added to the cost of fuel by increasing the expenses involved in getting fuel from the refinery to the pump.

Geopolitical tensions: Recent conflicts and political tensions in certain regions have further impacted fuel prices. Concerns about supply disruptions due to conflict and the potential for sanctions have led to increased global oil prices.

Currency exchange rates:The exchange rate between the pound and the US dollar, in which crude oil is traded, also affects fuel prices in the UK. A weaker pound can lead to higher fuel costs.





When is fuel consumption at its highest?

Fuel consumption is highest when accelerating. It's likely you'll have to accelerate on multiple parts of your journey.

Aggressive driving, including rapid acceleration and braking, also contributes to higher fuel consumption. It's always best to accelerate gently to improve your fuel economy.

Idling for extended periods also burns fuel unnecessarily, so try to avoid this wherever possible.

Higher speeds, particularly those exceeding 70 mph, significantly increases fuel consumption due to increased drag.

On some motorways in England and Wales, the government cut the speed limit to reduce emissions. Usually, the less emissions you're creating the less fuel you're using. So travelling at 50 mph instead of 70 mph could improve your fuel consumption.