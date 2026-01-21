Uswitch responds to today's consumer price index (CPI) announcement

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments on the January CPI announcement - “Staying out of contract is more dangerous than ever”

“Today’s CPI announcement is another piece of the puzzle in April’s price hikes. For the estimated 8 million mobile and broadband customers still on older inflation-linked contracts, these increases will add an expected £17.4 million a month to household bills this spring.

“Following Ofcom’s rule changes, price rises are now split. While those who switched recently benefit from the transparency of fixed ‘pounds and pence’ rises, many of these newer hikes are actually proportionally higher than the current rate of inflation.

“Consumers must be proactive to ‘reset the clock’ by switching to a new deal, as staying out of contract is more dangerous than ever. Even with a £4 monthly rise, switching is almost always cheaper than staying on an expired plan, as compounding price increases can snowball year after year.

“If today’s announcement affects you, it’s more likely your contract is nearing its end date or has already expired. This means it’s likely you're free to switch and save. If you're still in-contract, set a reminder for your end date now so you can switch immediately and avoid paying costly out-of-contract rates.

“There are providers like VOXI, Lebara, and SMARTY for mobiles, or Trooli and YouFibre for broadband, who currently commit to no mid-contract price rises at all.

“It only takes a few minutes to run a comparison and find a better deal. If you’re out of contract, you could save an average of £203 a year by switching to a new broadband package, and as much as £321 by moving to a SIM-only deal, if your handset contract has expired.”