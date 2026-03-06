Energy market resilience: Uswitch sees early signals of stability as fixed tariffs edge down in price

- Following a week of uncertainty in the energy market, we’re now seeing early signals of resilience, say experts at Uswitch
- While there are 22 fewer fixed deals on offer today than there were a week ago (27 February), Uswitch has seen some suppliers beginning to reprice downwards in the past 24 hours – a positive signal that suppliers have more clarity to set longer-term prices for fixed tariffs[1]
- The current cheapest fixed tariffs are similarly priced to the upcoming April cap, including a two-year option for those looking for long-term stability
- Fixed tariff rates and the price cap will drop from 1 April, when the Government’s removal of levies from consumer bills kicks in for all energy customers
- Uswitch warns households still on the price cap to avoid feeling pressured into taking “just any fixed deal” – but to shop around, as better options are returning for households looking for certainty.
Following a week of uncertainty in the energy market, with dozens of tariffs being removed and repriced, we may be seeing early signals of resilience, according to experts at Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
As of 2.30pm on Friday 6 March 2026, there are 22 fewer fixed energy tariffs than there were a week ago (Friday 27 February), with the cost of the cheapest fixed deal rising from £1,509 to £1,640 in that time, due to volatility caused by events in the Middle East spiking wholesale prices[1].
But the tide may be turning, with suppliers now beginning to reprice tariffs downwards and more tariffs returning since Wednesday.
|Day
|Number of fixed tariffs available across the market by COP
|Cheapest fixed tariff by COP
|Most expensive fixed tariff by COP
|Number of times tariffs were removed, renamed or repriced through the day
|Friday 27 February
|39
|£1,509 Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Feb26 12M v4.0
|£1,898100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M February
|234
|Saturday 28 February
|39
|£1,509 Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Feb26 12M v4.0
|£1,898100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M February
|12
|Sunday 1 March
|39
|£1,509 Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Feb26 12M v4.0
|£1,898100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M February
|None
|Monday 2 March
|33
|£1,509 Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Feb26 12M v4.0
|£1,898100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M February
|None
|Tuesday 3 March
|18
|£1,580Utility WarehouseUW Fixed Saver 75
|£1,988100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M March 27 v2
|13
|Wednesday 4 March
|15
|£1,640Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Mar26 12M v3.0
|£2,194100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M March 27 v3
|32
|Thursday 5 March
|17
|£1,640Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Mar26 12M v3.0
|£2,194100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M March 27 v3
|None
|Friday 6 March
|17(as of 2.30pm Friday 6 March)
|£1,640Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Mar26 12M v3.0
|£2,194100GreenExclusive Spring 100% Green 12M March 27 v3
|7 (as of 2.30pm Friday 6 March)
Source: Uswitch.com
Despite the overall number of fixed deals falling over the last week, today there are currently six fixed tariffs priced similarly to the upcoming April price cap, once the removal of levies from 1 April is taken into consideration.
The cheapest 12-month fixed tariff is £1,640 for the average household, from Outfox Energy, which is estimated to cost approximately £1,512 once levies are removed from April, which would undercut the April cap by around £129.
The cheapest two-year fixed tariff is from EDF, currently priced at £1,772, which could offer stability for a longer period. This deal also comes with 100 hours of free electricity when switching via Uswitch. With levies removed, this tariff is estimated to cost £1,644 from April.
Analysts at Cornwall Insight issued an early forecast this week, predicting that July’s price cap will rise to £1,801 if market disruption continues[2], but it remains far too early to draw firm conclusions.
Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “We’ve seen some high-profile warnings of ‘market turmoil’ this week, but it’s important to separate uncertain predictions from what options are actually available to consumers.
“What we’ve actually been seeing in energy tariff availability suggests a temporary pause while suppliers have been working out how to price in uncertainty.
“Tariffs being removed, repriced, or replaced isn't unusual. The main difference this past week is that prices have been creeping upwards as suppliers have reacted to changes in wholesale prices.
“While it’s still early days, and we may see more movement yet, these early signs indicate that the market is likely moving towards finding its feet again. The fact that we’ve seen a significant price drop today from Fuse Energy, alongside competitive two-year fixed deals from EDF, suggests that the initial shock is beginning to settle.
“Despite all the noise, households shouldn't feel pressured into just taking any fixed deal, but taking a good fixed deal is worth considering. Make sure you shop around and see what’s available for you.
“The energy price cap is still falling in April, and there are currently six tariffs priced below or around the same level.
“Those who switch to a fixed tariff now are still guaranteed to see their rates reduce from 1 April once the Government's energy bill cuts take place.”
Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Uswitch data
2: Cornwall Insight: July Price Cap Forecast Rises to £1,800 as Conflict in the Middle East Drives up Gas Prices