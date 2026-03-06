Energy market resilience: Uswitch sees early signals of stability as fixed tariffs edge down in price

Despite the overall number of fixed deals falling over the last week, today there are currently six fixed tariffs priced similarly to the upcoming April price cap, once the removal of levies from 1 April is taken into consideration.

The cheapest 12-month fixed tariff is £1,640 for the average household, from Outfox Energy, which is estimated to cost approximately £1,512 once levies are removed from April, which would undercut the April cap by around £129.

The cheapest two-year fixed tariff is from EDF, currently priced at £1,772, which could offer stability for a longer period. This deal also comes with 100 hours of free electricity when switching via Uswitch. With levies removed, this tariff is estimated to cost £1,644 from April.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight issued an early forecast this week, predicting that July’s price cap will rise to £1,801 if market disruption continues[2], but it remains far too early to draw firm conclusions.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “We’ve seen some high-profile warnings of ‘market turmoil’ this week, but it’s important to separate uncertain predictions from what options are actually available to consumers.

“What we’ve actually been seeing in energy tariff availability suggests a temporary pause while suppliers have been working out how to price in uncertainty.

“Tariffs being removed, repriced, or replaced isn't unusual. The main difference this past week is that prices have been creeping upwards as suppliers have reacted to changes in wholesale prices.

“While it’s still early days, and we may see more movement yet, these early signs indicate that the market is likely moving towards finding its feet again. The fact that we’ve seen a significant price drop today from Fuse Energy, alongside competitive two-year fixed deals from EDF, suggests that the initial shock is beginning to settle.

“Despite all the noise, households shouldn't feel pressured into just taking any fixed deal, but taking a good fixed deal is worth considering. Make sure you shop around and see what’s available for you.

“The energy price cap is still falling in April, and there are currently six tariffs priced below or around the same level.

“Those who switch to a fixed tariff now are still guaranteed to see their rates reduce from 1 April once the Government's energy bill cuts take place.”

