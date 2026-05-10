Uswitch comments on E.ON's plans to acquire OVO

Sabrina Hoque, Uswitch energy expert, said: “E.ON’s planned acquisition of OVO would bring together two of the UK’s largest energy suppliers.

“OVO customers may be nervous about their current energy supply, but nothing should change in the short term, and their service will continue as normal.

“This deal will need to go through regulatory approval, which can take some time, and both suppliers will keep operating independently until then.

“If the deal is approved, energy supply will continue for all households, and credit balances will be protected as customers are transferred across automatically.

“If this goes ahead, E.ON has promised to honour any existing fixed tariffs that OVO customers are locked in to for the duration of their contract.

“OVO customers do not need to do anything, and your supplier will keep you updated on next steps if and when the transaction takes place.

“A shift in the industry like this is always a good prompt to check whether you’re on the best deal available. If you're on a standard variable tariff with either supplier, it's worth comparing energy deals right now as you may find you can save money by switching to a fixed deal.”

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