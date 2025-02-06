The single surcharge: single Brits pay extra £3,844 a year for household bills

- Being single comes at a cost, with unattached Brits paying £3,844[1] a year more on average than couples for household expenses
- The ‘single surcharge’ includes paying more for rent (44% more), broadband bills (29%) and energy bills (15%)[2]
- More than one in 10 singles rely on credit cards for household bills, with some delaying payments (11%) or even considering staying in relationships to cut costs (15%)[3]
- Edinburgh resident Alanna Manktelow, age 29, has said she has felt the impact of being single on her household expenses – and even fears having to give up her flat
- More than half of all Brits agree that the single penalty is unfair and companies should offer single-person discounts[4]
- Uswitch expert shares money-saving advice to help single Brits – from switching broadband providers to making the most of perks
Single people across the UK face a ‘single surcharge’ of £3,844[1] on average per year, according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The analysis compared living expenses for people not living with a partner, including single-person properties or renting a room in a house/flat share, with the bills of those who do live with their partner and split bills.
On average, household bills account for more than half (54%) of single people’s monthly income[5], with those living alone feeling the pinch more on rent (44% more), music streaming (68% more) and broadband bills (29% more).
More than one in 10 (12%) single adults say they have used a credit card to pay household bills to help manage their finances, and 11% say they have stopped or delayed paying certain bills. A further 15% admit to being tempted to stay in a relationship to keep costs down[3].
Whether you’re single, taken, married, or living alone, the majority of Brits (61%) agree that the ‘single surcharge’ is unfair, and 54% of co-paying couples agree that companies should be doing more to offer discounts to single bill payers[4].
Table: Average bills for single payers and shared bill payers, indicating the increase single-payers face compared with average UK costs
|Bill
|UK average (pcm)
|Single (pcm)
|Living with partner (pcm)
|LivAnnual difference (12 months)
|% increase for singles
|Rent*
|£238.50
|£343.80
|£176.70
|£2,005.20
|44.1%
|Car lease/usage
|£115.90
|£150.20
|£94.40
|£669.60
|29.0%
|Energy bills
|£198.70
|£228.70
|£191.90
|£441.60
|15.1%
|Council tax
|£198.30
|£226.00
|£192.80
|£398.40
|14.0%
|Mortgage*
|£196.20
|£202.10
|£216.10
|-£168.00
|3.0%
|Music streaming
|£11
|£18.50
|£6.50
|£144.00
|68.1%
|Broadband
|£33.30
|£42.90
|£30.10
|£153.60
|28.8%
|TV streaming
|£18.50
|£24.40
|£15.70
|£104.40
|30.8%
|TV services
|£23.80
|£31.60
|£21.10
|£126.00
|32.8%
|Mobile phone
|£28.20
|£33.70
|£24.60
|£109.20
|19.5%
|Water bills
|£39.10
|£45.70
|£37.60
|£97.20
|16.9%
|Home Insurance
|£39.80
|£46.80
|£39.30
|£90.00
|17.6%
|Car insurance
|£53.30
|£49.10
|£56.30
|-£86.40
|-7.9%
Source: Uswitch.com
Alanna Manktelow, age 29, from Edinburgh, says, “My household costs - including mortgage, gas, electricity, and council tax - total around £1,300. I used to split the majority of these costs, but now living alone, I feel the full impact. Before, I could save for holidays or nights out, but now I struggle to cover essentials.
“I assumed living alone would mean lower bills, but single-person council tax relief doesn’t go far in this cost-of-living crisis. I also used to split food and household shopping with my housemate, but now cooking for one is too expensive, so I often eat at my parents' house. While I’m grateful for their help, I want to support myself and remain independent.
“I've had to cut back on socialising to afford my bills, but this affects my mental well-being. The rising costs are worrying - I worked hard to buy my flat, and I’d be devastated if I had to give it up."
Max Beckett, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, adds: “The "single person tax" hasn’t gone away, and our data shows that those who live alone continue to bear the greatest financial strain.
“From rent and utilities to grocery shopping, solo living means covering every expense without the benefit of splitting costs, making financial pressures even more intense.
“Uswitch’s data shows that the UK’s singles are cutting back on energy, broadband and grocery spending, while ‘luxuries’ such as Netflix and takeaways are also off the agenda for many.
“Businesses would do well to remember that single bill payers account for nearly one in three households, so home service providers could do more to offer affordable products to these groups – or they may join the list of cutbacks single bill payers have already made.”
Max’s tips to avoid overpaying on your bills as a single-person household:
- Mobile: Make sure you’re not paying for a handset you’ve already paid off. If you’re more than two years into a handset contract, it’s likely time to switch, as Uswitch’s data shows people who don’t switch tend to pay more. See what offers are available for you if you switch to a SIM-only deal, and you could save £351 over 12 months.
- Broadband: Check that you’re on the best value plan for your needs. If you live alone, you might not need the fastest speeds or biggest bundles available. Several smaller, more regional providers such as 4th Utility and Hyperoptic offer full fibre broadband at often lower prices than the big brands charge. Uswitch data shows switching to a new broadband deal after your initial contract has ended could save you £181 a year.
- Home and car insurance: Insurance premiums usually rise every year - so even if your insurance was the best deal when you took it out, the renewal quote may not be as competitive. Run a comparison website to see what the best offers are when you come to renew.
- Make your network work for you: Depending on your mobile and broadband provider, your contract “perks” could help you save on entertainment, streaming services, takeaway coffee and more to the tune of almost £500 per year. Check what perks you receive as part of your contract and you can access discounts or promotions for things you currently pay for!
- TV subscriptions: If you live alone, remember to cancel as soon as you’ve made it through your series binge, especially if there’s nothing else you’re excited to watch. Some providers such as Netflix and Disney Plus offer cheaper options if you can face sitting through a few adverts.
- TV licence: Remember, if you only stream on-demand TV shows and films on services such as Netflix, and don’t watch any live TV or BBC iPlayer content, you don’t need a TV licence. This could save you £159 a year.
- Music streaming: Free plans are available with ads - but if you live with a friend - you could split a Spotify Duo subscription for £16.99
- Energy: If you haven’t switched in the last year or more, you could save on your energy bill by switching. Connect your smart meter to the free Uswitch app to track and reduce your energy usage with personalised insights.
- Council tax: Single-person households are entitled to a 25% discount on their council tax bill so make sure you claim this when you pay through your local council.
Visit Uswitch.com to compare the best mobile and broadband deals.
Notes to editors
Opinium surveyed a sample of 2,000 UK adults from 24 January 2025 to 28 January 2025.
- How much as an individual do you pay/contribute per month, on average, for the following expenses? For rent, mortgage, council tax, car lease / usage, energy bills, groceries, TV streaming (Netflix etc), TV services (Sky Go, Brixbox etc), music streaming, broadband, water bills, home insurance, car instance and mobile phone bills. The average monthly cost for all these among single bill payers is £1730.60, or £20,767.2 annually. For shared bill payers the monthly cost of this is £1410.30, or £16,923.60 annually. The cost difference between these is £3,843.60, rounded to £3,844.
- Respondents were asked ‘How much as an individual do you pay/contribute per month, on average, for the following expenses?’ When looking at the difference between average of net single people living alone in a property plus net single people renting a room in a multiple occupancy home (house/flatshares) versus the net living with partner, the average difference equated to rent - £167.10 per month, broadband £12.80 per month and £36.80 per month.
- Respondents were asked: “Have you taken any of the following actions to help manage the rising cost of living? Select all that apply.”. 12% of net single-payer respondents selected selected “Used a credit card to pay for household bills, and 11% selected Stopped or delayed paying for some bills
- Respondents were asked “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements?”. For the statement “I think the reality of single people paying more is unfair”, and 61% of all respondents selected “agree”. For the statement “I believe companies (such as utilities, broadband, TV and home insurance) should offer single-person discounts or more choice in deals on monthly household bills” 62% of respondents selected “agree”.
- Respondents were asked “What percentage of your monthly income goes towards paying for your share of everyday household bills (e.g. insurance, broadband, energy, etc)?”. Among respondents who selected living alone the average percentage of income spent on household bills is 53%.
