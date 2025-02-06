The single surcharge: single Brits pay extra £3,844 a year for household bills

Alanna Manktelow, age 29, from Edinburgh, says, “My household costs - including mortgage, gas, electricity, and council tax - total around £1,300. I used to split the majority of these costs, but now living alone, I feel the full impact. Before, I could save for holidays or nights out, but now I struggle to cover essentials.

“I assumed living alone would mean lower bills, but single-person council tax relief doesn’t go far in this cost-of-living crisis. I also used to split food and household shopping with my housemate, but now cooking for one is too expensive, so I often eat at my parents' house. While I’m grateful for their help, I want to support myself and remain independent.

“I've had to cut back on socialising to afford my bills, but this affects my mental well-being. The rising costs are worrying - I worked hard to buy my flat, and I’d be devastated if I had to give it up."

Max Beckett, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, adds: “The "single person tax" hasn’t gone away, and our data shows that those who live alone continue to bear the greatest financial strain.

“From rent and utilities to grocery shopping, solo living means covering every expense without the benefit of splitting costs, making financial pressures even more intense.

“Uswitch’s data shows that the UK’s singles are cutting back on energy, broadband and grocery spending, while ‘luxuries’ such as Netflix and takeaways are also off the agenda for many.

“Businesses would do well to remember that single bill payers account for nearly one in three households, so home service providers could do more to offer affordable products to these groups – or they may join the list of cutbacks single bill payers have already made.”

Max’s tips to avoid overpaying on your bills as a single-person household:

Mobile : Make sure you’re not paying for a handset you’ve already paid off. If you’re more than two years into a handset contract, it’s likely time to switch, as Uswitch’s data shows people who don’t switch tend to pay more. See what offers are available for you if you switch to a SIM-only deal, and you could save £351 over 12 months.

: Make sure you’re not paying for a handset you’ve already paid off. If you’re more than two years into a handset contract, it’s likely time to switch, as Uswitch’s data shows people who don’t switch tend to pay more. See what offers are available for you if you switch to a SIM-only deal, and you could save £351 over 12 months. Broadband : Check that you’re on the best value plan for your needs. If you live alone, you might not need the fastest speeds or biggest bundles available. Several smaller, more regional providers such as 4th Utility and Hyperoptic offer full fibre broadband at often lower prices than the big brands charge. Uswitch data shows switching to a new broadband deal after your initial contract has ended could save you £181 a year.

: Check that you’re on the best value plan for your needs. If you live alone, you might not need the fastest speeds or biggest bundles available. Several smaller, more regional providers such as 4th Utility and Hyperoptic offer full fibre broadband at often lower prices than the big brands charge. Uswitch data shows switching to a new broadband deal after your initial contract has ended could save you £181 a year. Home and car insurance : Insurance premiums usually rise every year - so even if your insurance was the best deal when you took it out, the renewal quote may not be as competitive. Run a comparison website to see what the best offers are when you come to renew.

: Insurance premiums usually rise every year - so even if your insurance was the best deal when you took it out, the renewal quote may not be as competitive. Run a comparison website to see what the best offers are when you come to renew. Make your network work for you : Depending on your mobile and broadband provider, your contract “perks” could help you save on entertainment, streaming services, takeaway coffee and more to the tune of almost £500 per year. Check what perks you receive as part of your contract and you can access discounts or promotions for things you currently pay for!

: Depending on your mobile and broadband provider, your contract “perks” could help you save on entertainment, streaming services, takeaway coffee and more to the tune of almost £500 per year. Check what perks you receive as part of your contract and you can access discounts or promotions for things you currently pay for! TV subscriptions : If you live alone, remember to cancel as soon as you’ve made it through your series binge, especially if there’s nothing else you’re excited to watch. Some providers such as Netflix and Disney Plus offer cheaper options if you can face sitting through a few adverts.

: If you live alone, remember to cancel as soon as you’ve made it through your series binge, especially if there’s nothing else you’re excited to watch. Some providers such as Netflix and Disney Plus offer cheaper options if you can face sitting through a few adverts. TV licence: Remember, if you only stream on-demand TV shows and films on services such as Netflix, and don’t watch any live TV or BBC iPlayer content, you don’t need a TV licence. This could save you £159 a year.

Remember, if you only stream on-demand TV shows and films on services such as Netflix, and don’t watch any live TV or BBC iPlayer content, you don’t need a TV licence. This could save you £159 a year. Music streaming : Free plans are available with ads - but if you live with a friend - you could split a Spotify Duo subscription for £16.99

: Free plans are available with ads - but if you live with a friend - you could split a Spotify Duo subscription for £16.99 Energy : If you haven’t switched in the last year or more, you could save on your energy bill by switching. Connect your smart meter to the free Uswitch app to track and reduce your energy usage with personalised insights.

: If you haven’t switched in the last year or more, you could save on your energy bill by switching. Connect your smart meter to the free Uswitch app to track and reduce your energy usage with personalised insights. Council tax: Single-person households are entitled to a 25% discount on their council tax bill so make sure you claim this when you pay through your local council.

Visit Uswitch.com to compare the best mobile and broadband deals.

ENDS



