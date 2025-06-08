£36 Billion bill blast hits brits as price rises send household costs soaring

Enter some text...

Household bills have risen by £36 billion[1] since ‘Awful April’ price rises kicked in[1]

Broadband and mobile bills have jumped by an average of £215 and £121 a year respectively[2]

With higher bills, a quarter (25%) are cutting down on takeaways, and one in ten (12%) have stopped saving altogether[3]

Customers who haven’t switched providers for 4-6 years are the worst hit, paying an average of £21.60 extra per month for broadband and £12 for mobile[4]

Uswitch experts are urging Brits to check their contracts to see if they can switch and break the cycle of overpaying

Household bills have soared by £36 billion since March[1], according to new research by comparison and switching service, Uswitch.com, hitting the nation’s wallets hard.

Monthly bills for UK households have risen by an average of £104.50 since March and April’s bill hikes took effect - equivalent to £1,254 a year. Affected broadband customers will pay an additional £214.80 per year, while mobile users face an average annual increase of £121[2].

Council tax has proved the costliest bill hike, with an increase of £32.50 per month, or £390 per year[5], followed by energy bills which have risen by £22.50 per month or £270 over the year.

More than monetary impact

This year’s March and April bill increases have left six in 10 people (63%) concerned about the impact on their lives, with millennials (aged 28–43) the most worried at 71%, compared to 53% of those aged 60–78.

As the cost of living continues to climb, Brits are having to make tough financial decisions. One in five (20%) say they have reduced the money they have been putting into savings, while one in ten (12%) have stopped saving altogether as a result of rising bills.

Compromises are also having to be made when it comes to lifestyle choices, with a quarter (25%) of Brits having cut down on takeaways, days out with friends and family (23%) and holidays (22%) in response to higher household costs[3].

Loyalty penalty

On average, Brits have stayed with their mobile provider for five years, and with their broadband provider for four and a half [6]. But this loyalty may be costing them, as those who stick with the same provider the longest are often hit hardest, with inflation-linked price hikes compounding year after year.

Broadband customers who remained with their provider for four to five years were the worst off, paying on average £23.50 extra – 31% more than the national average price rise of £17.90.

Those who switched their broadband provider less than one year ago saw their price rise come in lower than the national average at £16.40[7].