Uswitch comments on Ofgem’s plans for a levy on failed suppliers

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “Ofgem has already strengthened rules that mean energy providers are now less likely to go bust, taking the lessons of the energy crisis.
“Even in functioning markets, sometimes providers do fail. So these measures are welcome, offering further protections to reduce the risk consumers would have to pick up the bill.
“Having established a better regime if suppliers fail, the regulator should now focus with more confidence on measures that will further bring bills down for households in encouraging greater competition and innovation towards the energy transition. This could include reducing the cost of electricity relative to gas, and reforming the price cap.”
For more information
Beverley Noble | Energy PR Manager
beverley.noble@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
About Uswitch
Uswitch is one of the UK’s top comparison websites for home services switching, including energy, broadband and mobiles.
More people go to Uswitch to find their energy, broadband and mobile deals than any other site, and we have saved consumers over £2.7 billion off their bills since we launched in September 2000.
Free mobile app Utrack also helps households manage their home energy usage and make potential savings.
Uswitch is part of RVU, a group of online brands with a mission to empower consumers to make more confident home services, insurance and financial decisions.