Uswitch comments on Ofgem’s plans for a levy on failed suppliers

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “Ofgem has already strengthened rules that mean energy providers are now less likely to go bust, taking the lessons of the energy crisis.

“Even in functioning markets, sometimes providers do fail. So these measures are welcome, offering further protections to reduce the risk consumers would have to pick up the bill.

“Having established a better regime if suppliers fail, the regulator should now focus with more confidence on measures that will further bring bills down for households in encouraging greater competition and innovation towards the energy transition. This could include reducing the cost of electricity relative to gas, and reforming the price cap.”



