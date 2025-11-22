Network nightmare: 22.4m Brits hit by broadband outages in the last year

Notes to editors

Opinium surveyed a sample of 2,000 UK adults from the 31st of October to 4th of November. Results were weighted to be nationally representative:

1) Adults who experienced specific causes of broadband outage were asked, ‘How many hours or days in total has your broadband been out for the following reasons in the last 12 months?’ The total hours of outages was 238,716,941 hours per household, assuming the average UK household has 1.9 people. The average outage length for each reason for those who experienced that type of outage was 14.2 hours for a power cut, 11.2 hours for a broadband provider having an outage, 33.4 hours for damage to cables external to my property, 7.5 hours for routine maintenance to cables external to my property, 24.6 hours for router was not working, 2.7 hours for electrical devices interfering with the WiFi signal, 6.3 hours for communication problem between broadband providers after switching, 10.7 hours for disconnected by the provider

2) Adults were asked ‘Have you lost your broadband connection, or had it dropped out for any of the following reasons in the past 12 months? If you’ve had multiple outages for multiple reasons, please select all that apply.’ 41% responded that they had experienced an outage in the past 12 months. On a nat rep survey of 2000 UK adults, 814 experienced broadband outages in the last 12 months. 814 / 2000 * 55022253 (UK adult population) = 22394057 (shorthand 22.4 million).

Amongst those who experienced an outage 37% was caused by a broadband provider having an outage, 33% by a power cut, 27% by a router not working, 14% by routine maintenance to cables external to my property, 12% by damages to cables external to my property, 9% by electrical devices interfering with the WiFi signal, 8% by being disconnected by the provider, 8% by a communication problem between broadband providers after switching and 4% other. Looking at respondents nearest city, 48% of respondents in Edinburgh reported an outage in the past 12 months, 48% of respondents in London reported an outage in the past 12 months, 45% of respondents in Bristol reported an outage in the past 12 months, 43% of respondents in Norwich reported an outage in the past 12 months, 43% of respondents in Liverpool reported an outage in the past 12 months, 18% of respondents in Belfast reported an outage in the past 12 months, 30% of respondents in Cardiff reported an outage in the past 12 months, 31% of respondents in Brighton reported an outage in the past 12 months, 32% of respondents in Sheffield reported an outage in the past 12 months

3) Respondents who had a network outage were asked if they agreed with the statement: “It prevented me from working.” 18% agreed (146 respondents) (Q12)

On a nat rep survey of 2000 UK adults, 146 were prevented from working because of outages. 146 / 2000 * 55022253 (UK adult population) = 4,016,624 (shorthand 4 million)

multiplied by the average number of hours left offline per person who experienced an outage (20.25) (Q7) = 81,336,636 hours lost

According to the ONS in 2024, the average full-time working week consisted of 36.7 hours (Average actual weekly hours of work for full-time workers (seasonally adjusted) - Office for National Statistics)

36.7 divided by 5 = 7.34 hours worked a day or 31% of a full day (7.34/24), 31% of 81,336,636 (81,336,636 x 0.31) = 25,214,357.16 working hours lost a year

According to the OECD (OECD Data Explorer • Productivity levels) the UK's hourly GDP adjusted to current prices and national currency is £56.11 - 25,214,357 x £56.11 = £1,414,777,571.27 cost to the economy by outages that stopped people working over the last year

4) Adults who experienced an outage were asked ‘Which, if any, of the following are true to you about your broadband outages?’ 18% responded that the outage(s) prevented me from working, 11% responded that I’ve had to reschedule plans

5) Adults who experienced an outage were asked ‘Do you use a home internet connection for work purposes?’ 49% responded yes

6) Adults who experienced the effects of outages on their work were asked ‘If you were to estimate the cost of outages on your work, how much would you estimate this to be? Please include hours not able to work, additional travel and additional costs e.g. increased data allowance’ The average price was £46.40, 12% responded over £100

7) Adults who experienced an outage were asked ‘How often have you lost your broadband connection for a continuous period of three hours or more in the last 12 months?’ 67% responded that they experienced outages of more than three hours, 21% responded that their outages occurred once a week or more. The total number UK adults who have experienced an outage was 22,394,057, so to calculate the number of outages lasting over three hours, 67% of this figure is 15,004,018.19

8) Adults who use a home internet connection for work purposes were asked ‘How, if at all, has an outage affected your work?’ 28% responded that I’ve had to increase my working hours to offset for the outage

9) Adults who experienced an outage were asked ‘Did you receive any compensation from your provider as a result of your broadband outages?’ 78% responded no, 9% responded that their compensation request was denied