Jingle bells and whistles: Uswitch analysis shows households can still enjoy festive lights and decorations this year without worrying about energy bills.

Experts warn that snow machines could add £9.13 to bills, while fan-powered inflatables can use three times as much energy as string lights [2]

One in three households (33%) will turn their Christmas lights on in November, although 1 December is the most common light switch-on date [3]

Three-fifths of households (62%) will put up lights this year despite high energy prices [1] , but a quarter (24%) are reducing the size of their display [4]

Uswitch analysis shows households can still enjoy festive lights and decorations this year without worrying about energy bills.

Snow machines, inflatables and high-wattage signs are the show-stopping decorations being added to Christmas displays by more than one million households this winter[1], according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

On average, households will have their decorations up for a whopping 38 days, but anyone using snow machines will not want to keep them running for that whole period[3]. Energy experts warn that snow machines, which can use 900 watts of power, could add £9.13 to bills if used for just one hour a day for 38 days[2].

A five-foot inflatable fan-powered snowman using 24 watts of energy would cost £1.94 to run if used for eight hours a day for the full festive period. A typical string of eight-watt fairy lights would add just 65p to bills for the same period[2].