Uswitch comments on TalkTalk’s new mid-contract price rises, coming into effect from April 2026:

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, comments on TalkTalk’s new mid-contract price rises for new and re-contracting broadband customers from 16 November, coming into effect from April 2026:

“TalkTalk is the latest broadband provider to update its mid-contract price rise rate, with new and re-contracting customers now subject to a higher £4 per month increase from April 2026.

“This new figure only impacts customers who take out a plan from 16 November 2025, however is a considerable increase for those now taking out one of its cheaper packages. For example, on TalkTalk’s 24 month 150Mbps plan for £25, the £4 per month annual price increase represents a huge 16% increase.

“TalkTalk’s announcement follows BT, EE, Plusnet and Virgin Media who have all also recently announced price rises of £4 per month for new customers coming into effect next April.

“If you’re currently out of contract and looking to renew or switch providers, it’s never been more important to compare deals and costs for the whole of your contract period. Almost every major broadband provider has now updated its price rise rates for new customers, with some higher than others.

“It’s worth looking at if there are any regional broadband providers in your area, as some such as Trooli and YouFibre still commit to no annual increases to bills.”

ENDS