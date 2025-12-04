AI technology from the creators of Tilly Norwood helps Uswitch create its first Xmas TV advert

Comparison and switching service Uswitch.com today launches its first-ever Christmas TV advertising campaign ‘Free Christmas Day Electricity’

The AI-generated campaign was developed with Particle6 in just five weeks

Building on its We Put U First creative platform, the advert helps homes with the cost of living at one of the most challenging times of year.

In a tale of two firsts, Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service is today launching its first-ever Christmas TV advert, and has used generative AI to deliver it in time to spread good cheer to energy customers.

The Free Christmas Day Electricity campaign highlights the cost-of-living challenges being faced by households at one of the most challenging times of year. It offers consumers the chance to receive eight hours of free electricity on Christmas Day by simply downloading the Uswitch app and connecting their smart meter.

The AI-generated advert marks a significant moment for Uswitch as the company celebrates 25 years of putting consumers first. Since 1999, Uswitch has been committed to simplifying complex household finances, and this latest step, using the latest ad technology, underscores that two-and-a-half-decade dedication to innovation.

Using a suite of the very latest AI tools, the creative team at production studio Particle6 moved from concepts to rough cut significantly faster than using conventional production techniques and it also facilitated the team quickly testing ideas and updating earlier versions.

Uswitch.com’s multi-platform ATL campaign runs from 4 to 21 December and will target TV, digital and social platforms to achieve a broad reach.

Charlotte Nunes, Brand Comms Director at Uswitch.com, comments: “We wanted to spread the good news about our free electricity offer far and wide ahead of Christmas, and using AI let us create an asset quickly and fluidly alongside the campaign being built.

"As a digital-first brand, we are constantly exploring how we can use cutting-edge data and technology to truly put consumers first. Trying a new way to produce our advert was a natural step in our effort to keep innovating for our customers.”

"At this time of year people need all the help and savings support they can get. By making this gesture, we hope to show that we mean it when we say we are there for them, reinforcing the heart of our brand platform: We Put U First."

Eline van der Velden, Founder and CEO of Particle6, adds: “We are thrilled to have worked with Uswitch on this project, which is also our first Christmas advert! AI is a brilliant tool that, in the right creative and ethical hands - and with innovative and open-minded clients like the team at Uswitch - can help major brands and service providers deliver impactful and memorable commercials in a fraction of the time.”



