December phone theft surge: warning as over one in five phone theft victims targeted at Christmas events

Phone thefts spike in December [1] as Christmas markets or events rank as the third most common location for thieves to target across the whole year [2]

One in seven (15%) [3] UK adults have had their phone stolen in the past two years, rising to almost a third (32%) [3] of under-35s

Despite 85% of people believing they use at least some safety precautions [4] , only some of those who are aware of these features make use of them: just 34% [5] use tracking tools, and less than half enable security features such as two-factor authentication (48%) or screen-lock timeouts (46%) [5]

Georgina, a London commuter, began strapping her phone to her body after experiencing two theft attempts within a few weeks

Uswitch mobiles expert, Archie Burkinshaw, shares steps consumers should take to safeguard their phones and personal data during the festive period

Christmas markets are reported to be a major hotspot for phone theft[2], likely driven by increased phone usage outdoors during festive events.

As new research shows that December sees a large spike in phone theft incidents[1], Uswitch is warning consumers to take extra safety precautions when out and about this festive season, advising users to stay vigilant and protect their devices by ensuring all security features are fully enabled.

More than one in five victims from the past two years were targeted at Christmas markets or events[2] - a striking trend given these sites only operate for a short period each year.

Outside of the festive period, mobile device theft remains rife. One in seven (15%)[3] UK adults have had their phone stolen in the past two years, meaning a device has been stolen every 7.6 seconds during that period[6].

The risk is particularly high for young adults, with 32%[3] having had their phone stolen - more than twice the rate of over-35s[3]. London is the hardest-hit region for mobile theft, where 32%[3] of people have experienced it, more than double the national average of 15%[3], with the Metropolitan Police recording 117,211 stolen phones in London in 2024 alone[7].

The majority of Brits (85%)[4] practise at least some safety behaviours around their phone when out and about, yet very few actually use all of the recommended measures to protect their data if the device is stolen.

While most adults are aware of tools such as Find My Device (66%)[8] and two-factor authentication (58%)[8], only a third who have at least some awareness of such tools[5] have tracking enabled (34%), and just 8%[5] have set up remote locking or wiping. These tools are crucial because they allow people to locate a stolen phone, block access to personal data and banking apps, and remotely wipe information before thieves can use it.

Georgina, a Londoner whose phone was stolen just before Christmas, experienced this firsthand: “My phone was stolen last December, which was a matter of weeks after someone snatched my phone from my hand on a bicycle.

“Since this happened, I’ve been extremely vigilant and now keep my phone zipped inside a bag. I've purchased phone insurance and a cross-body strap so my phone stays secure at all times.”

Archie Burkinshaw, Uswitch mobiles expert, says: “Crowded festive environments mean your phone is out and in use more often – whether for payments, navigation, or to take photos. This creates more opportunities for thieves to strike. But the loss isn’t only the handset itself; a stolen phone can give thieves access to banking apps, emails, passwords, and private photos within minutes, especially if the necessary protections aren’t in place.

“To protect your personal information, enable every layer of security your phone offers. These small steps dramatically reduce the potential damage to your data and your privacy should your phone fall into the wrong hands.”

Archie shares his top tips to keep your phone safe this festive season:

Turn on essential security settings: Enable “Find My Device”, set a strong passcode, and switch on two-factor authentication so thieves can’t access your data. Set up remote lock and wipe tools: It takes seconds to set up - and can prevent someone from accessing your emails, banking apps, or personal photos. Use biometrics across your device and banking apps: Turn on fingerprint or facial recognition to protect both your phone and any financial apps. This prevents thieves who observe your PIN from accessing your accounts. Block access to quick settings on the lock screen: Disable Control Centre (iPhone) or Quick Settings (Android) for when your device is locked to prevent thieves from switching on Airplane Mode or disabling location services. Secure sensitive apps in a protected folder: Use secure or private folders available on iPhone and Android for your banking and payment apps, and lock the folder with biometrics. Record your IMEI number somewhere safe: Dial *#06# to reveal your phone’s IMEI. Store it somewhere other than your handset, as it can help the police trace the device if it’s stolen.

