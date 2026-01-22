Banished by buffering: Fans warned of traitors spoiler lag

Up to 10 million faithful fans are expected to tune in to The Traitors final tonight[1], but those live-streaming are being warned of a spoiler lag

As an expected 10 million faithful fans gear up for The Traitors final this week[1], experts are warning anyone live-streaming the episode to watch out for ‘spoiler lag’. Between lagging WiFi and instant social media updates, the big reveal could be ruined by a notification before the scene even plays out.

Uswitch data reveals that streaming can leave viewers with as much as a 45-second delay compared to traditional TV[2], which is more than enough time for meme-worthy roundtable chaos to hit group chats or social media first. Slow or lagging broadband only makes this worse for fans, as one in four (25%) Brits say spoilers “ruin the experience” for them[3].

Ahead of the final, Uswitch broadband expert Richard Dowden is sharing his top five tips to avoid accidental spoilers when streaming:

Richard Dowden comments: "Even on the fastest broadband, digital streams lag behind live action. This ‘spoiler lag’ happens as internet delivery requires extra processing steps that traditional aerial TV doesn’t have.

"If you're 100% faithful to avoiding spoilers, a cable TV connection may be the best option for you, as it will come with the minimum live-lag time. At present, Virgin Media is the only provider offering this in the UK.

"To stream in HD or above, you will generally need a broadband connection offering at least 25mbps download speeds to avoid buffering. For a connection that won’t betray you mid-episode, plug an Ethernet cable straight into your router for the smoothest stream.”

